‘Remain Interested’: Eagles-Texans Trade Rumors Swirl

Deshaun Watson was the fourth-string quarterback on the Houston Texans’ first (unofficial) depth chart. Not totally unexpected since the three-time Pro Bowler has asked to be traded.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints over alleged sexual misconduct. He has been showing up to Texans’ training camp and doing the bare minimum, per the Houston Chronicle. He even got sassy with the assembled media on Friday and asked them point blank: “Why are y’all always filming me every day?”

Maybe because everything Watson does and says is newsworthy right now. And the Philadelphia Eagles keep getting linked to him in potential trade talks. The latest update comes from The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch who cited sources claiming the Eagles “remain interested” in Watson before adding: “That doesn’t mean something is going to happen.”

It’s a fluid situation as Watson’s legal drama plays out in the courts. Meanwhile, Eagles starter Jalen Hurts has been avoiding the outside noise and just playing football. He went 3-of-7 for 54 yards in the team’s preseason opener. After the game, Hurts evaluated his performance and his fit in Nick Sirianni’s offense.

“I mean, I want to come on the field and complete every pass, score touchdowns every time I touch the field,” Hurts told reporters. “The competitor in me is like, ‘damn.’ But I think it was a good day. I think it was, you know, we have to be better on third down, for sure. But coming out there, for the most part, executing. There’s a lot to learn from that, always.”

Sirianni Reviews Tape From Steelers Game

Sirianni praised Hurts for looking “crisp” after Thursday night’s game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. He only saw the field for two series but handled those live reps well. The biggest highlight was a 34-yard strike to Dallas Goedert who caught it in rhythm for a first down. The head coach went back and watched the tape and thinks Hurts played even better than he initially thought.

Great timing throw from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/bCC8rkud6e — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 12, 2021

“Gosh, you know, I thought he played better than I even thought when I got into the room on Thursday night. I just thought he was in complete command of the offense,” Sirianni told reporters on Saturday. “Again, we’re talking about ten plays, but you’re still evaluating those like it’s 60. So great command of the offense, great checks.

“Perfect ball to Dallas on that check that he made that allowed – when you put the ball where he put that ball, that’s where you get yards after catch, and Dallas was strong with the run. But, yeah, was really pleased with the way he played. You know, there’s one or two that I’m like, ‘Ah, I wanted you to step up and rip it back to the back side.’ But, we’re learning from that.”

Don’t Worry About Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders sat out the preseason opener and Jordan Howard handled the starting running back duties. There was some concern that Sanders might be hurt – especially when you look at his checkered injury history – but that’s not the case. Sirianni said they held Sanders out for precautionary reasons. Nothing to worry about.

“Yeah, we just felt like we have seen him, we know what he is,” Sirianni said. “We know that we’re excited about him. We’re really excited about him, wanting to be keep him fresh and we’ll revaluate and look at next week and if he’ll play next week.”