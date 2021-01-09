Eagles Make Bizarre Trade List of Teams ‘Clamoring’ for Texans QB

The Philadelphia Eagles have a pretty cut and dry situation at quarterback right now. They either trade Carson Wentz and rebuild with Jalen Hurts, or they can bring both signal-callers into training camp and have them compete for the starting job.

That is setting aside any stemming drama from Wentz reportedly being unhappy about being benched. Remember, the one-time franchise quarterback has yet to publicly speak on the matter — and he probably won’t talk to reporters in the near future. The Indianapolis Colts — a team eliminated from the playoffs in wild-card weekend — remain the favorites to land Wentz’s services if a trade is initiated.

Meanwhile, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk mentioned the Eagles in a list of possible trade destinations for Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans superstar hasn’t yet requested a trade out of town but there are rumors circulating that Watson has “quietly broached” it with teammates.

.@ProFootballTalk floated the idea today that Deshaun Watson could ask the #Texans to be traded. Mike Florio joined us to explain where this came from. For Mike's full appearance: https://t.co/uqrcc5p3vq pic.twitter.com/eJexUXYAh4 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 8, 2021

The Texans would be on the hook for $21.6 million if they moved on from the 25-year-old. Bizarrely, Florio listed Philadelphia “on a list of teams that would possibly clamor to get him.” It doesn’t make a ton of sense from either a logistical or financial standpoint. Anyway, here’s what he wrote:

Take a look at the contract. Trading him would result in a cap charge of $21.6 million. The Herschel-sized haul of draft picks that a Deshaun Watson trade would generate would more than justify it. It’s too early to think about where he’d potentially be traded. It’s not too early to make a list of teams that would possibly clamor to get him. The Patriots, Steelers, Colts, Raiders, Broncos, Washington, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Buccaneers (if Tom Brady is one and done), and 49ers are the most obvious.

And Florio wasn’t the only to float the idea of the Eagles making a move for Watson out there. Joe Giglio of SportsRadio 94WIP wrote: “Offer a haul for Deshaun Watson.” Interesting.

Offer a haul for Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/jcaivPrA9Q — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 9, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

NFL Draft Expert Predicts Rookie QB for Eagles

North Dakota State’s Trey Lance has been projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in April’s draft, somewhere in between Justin Fields and Zach Wilson and after Trevor Lawrence. He should be there when the Eagles make the sixth overall selection in the first round.

Why would the Eagles even think about taking another rookie quarterback? (Especially one from Wentz’s alma mater). They already have a ton of money invested in Wentz, plus a second-round pick mortgaged for Hurts. It’s an odd prediction, but one that Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus pondered in a recent column.

You don’t have to look much further than Jalen Hurts‘ benching in Week 17 to see the Eagles still need a quarterback. Debate the ethics of it all you want, but Hurts has not played nearly enough to be considered the “guy” going forward. Lance brings a similar athletic skill set but with a cannon for an arm that can open up the downfield passing game.

Eagles take another NDSU QB: Trey Lance 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3n6aGziWg2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 5, 2021

It’s just more fuel for the fire that Eagles GM Howie Roseman ignited during last year’s draft. Let’s see how long the organization — and the local and national media — can keep it burning.

READ ALSO: