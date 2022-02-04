‘Kind of Overrated:’ Eagles Star Dishes on Ben Simmons, Jalen Hurts, Cheesesteaks

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith enjoyed a breakout first season in the NFL. He broke DeSean Jackson’s rookie mark while leading the team in receiving yards. He caught everything and ran the crispest routes in football.

Smith recently jumped on the “Inside the Green Room” podcast with Danny Green to talk about all things Philly, including a few things that boggled his mind. First, Smith thinks cheesesteaks are “kind of overrated” and he doesn’t quite understand the word “jawn.” And the Lousiana native admitted that sometimes he needs people to repeat themselves because he can’t translate the local accent.

“There’s a lot of weird words they use out here,” Green said.

Smith added: “Sometimes I tell them you gotta say that again. I don’t really understand what you’re saying.”

It was all love. The two guys were laughing and expressed their appreciation for the passionate fan base. Smith said he’s been learning to “embrace the culture” in Philly, a place that holds its professional athletes to a “higher standard.” He and Jalen Hurts aren’t backing down from it. They have Super Bowl aspirations, especially after watching Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase take the Cincinnati Bengals there.

Said Smith: “When they won to go to the Super Bowl, Jalen called me right after and said, ‘Man, that could be us. We’re going to get there.’ It’s just like we see what they do and we know that we can get there.”

Smith Shares Opinion on Ben Simmons’ Situation

The Sixers still haven’t traded Ben Simmons as rumors spiral out of control with six days left until the NBA trade deadline. There is a good chance he doesn’t go anywhere. Green is Simmons’ teammate on the Sixers, so he carefully words his thoughts on the situation. However, Smith had no problem giving an honest opinion.

“As a fan of basketball, if it was me, I would trade him,” Smith said. “If it was me.”

The Heisman Trophy winner sort of defended Simmons by claiming the disgruntled point guard probably has legitimate reasons for sitting out and demanding a trade. Reports have cited hurt feelings and mental health issues.

“Everybody have their reasons,” Smith said. “Whatever reason he has, that’s what his reason is, he’s going to stand on that. So I mean you can’t never blame somebody for the reason that they have.”

Interestingly, Smith played basketball in high school and was recruited by Miami and Arkansas. He grew up a Boston Celtics fan due to his fondness for Rajon Rondo. He compared his hoops game to Tyrese Maxey, something Green agreed with after watching his highlight reel. Green’s co-host, Harrison Sanford, joked that the Sixers have an open roster spot and $33 million “burning a hole in somebody’s pocket.”

“We’ve been signing 10 days [contracts] left and right,” Green said.

Full Confidence in Jalen Hurts

Smith was college teammates with Hurts at Alabama, and the two met prior to that when the dual-threat quarterback hosted Smith on a recruiting trip. Their chemistry on and off the field is a big reason why they were able to put up big numbers for the Eagles.

Smith has full confidence in Hurts being the franchise starter in Philadelphia. Why?

“Because at the end of the day the guy knows what he does wrong and he corrects it,” Smith told the “Inside the Green Room” podcast. “He makes mistakes, he knows he does wrong, he’s going to correct it. You have those guys who make mistakes, it’s hard for them to get over that, and he’s somebody who he’s going to get over it. He’s going to attack it. He knows what he has to do to not make that mistake again so I mean I have all the confidence in him.”