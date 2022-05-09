Eagles Star’s 7-Word Response to Crazy Trade Rumor

DeVonta Smith was minding his own business and trying to enjoy the Sixers-Heat playoff game when he suddenly became one of the most hilarious headlines of the night. The Jumbotron at Wells Fargo Center flashed his image with the caption: “Former Philadelphia Eagle” – a major gaffe that demanded a response.

Had Eagles GM Howie Roseman pulled a fast one and traded Smith? Of course not, yet the Twitter reactions to the “crazy trade rumor” were fast and furious. And hilarious. It got so bad that Smith felt the need to jump on social media and poke fun at himself. He did it in the best possible way, too, by referencing the 1995 cult movie classic “Friday.”

Damn, got fired on my day off 😭 https://t.co/lZrXZAD3kX — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) May 9, 2022

There were also a few people questioning Smith’s choice of wardrobe. He had a Houston Astros hat on his head instead of the hometown Phillies. The Louisiana native grew up about 329 miles from Houston in Amite City, LA so there’s a decent chance the Astros were his childhood squad. That, or he was simply showing support for Jalen Hurts’ hometown. No matter, Eagles fans were happy to have with fun with the mistake.

DeVonta Smith at NovaCare tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Js6rIKx0rC — Justin Bradley (@JustinJBradley) May 9, 2022

Smith Addresses Role in Offense, AJ Brown

Smith is getting ready for his sophomore season after mostly living up to expectations in Year 1. The first-round pick (10th overall) finished with 64 receptions for 916 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2021 while averaging 14.3 yards-per-catch. More importantly, his crisp route-running and “toe drag swag” made him a weapon on offense.

This year, Smith gets to team up with A.J. Brown in the Eagles’ revamped wide receivers room. He might technically be WR2 on the depth chart, but those things don’t matter. Those two intend to help each other get better.

“I’m excited, just to learn from a guy like him,” Smith said of Brown. “The experiences that he had, the things that he do, some of the routines that he has, just things like that that can help me elevate my game.”

Can AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith become the best WR duo in the NFL? 😯 pic.twitter.com/RFF8C1cGft — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) May 5, 2022

There is also the question of how Nick Sirianni might expand the aerial attack with two stud receivers threatening to create havoc for opposing secondaries. The head coach was deeply committed to running the ball last season, but the gameplan may change drastically in 2022. Sirianni might open up the playbook.

“Last year we did some things we liked, we did some things we didn’t like, so just adjusting to what we’re comfortable with,” Smith said of tweaking the offense. “What the coach is comfortable with, everybody coming together and just picking each other’s brain, picking out ideas of what they like.”

Legendary Sportswriter Announces Retirement

Hall of Fame sportswriter Ray Didinger announced his retirement on Sunday, fighting back tears while letting the world know during his weekly show on SportsRadio 94WIP. He’ll host his final show for the station on Sunday, May 29 as the 75-year-old transitions to full-time grandfather.

Ray Didinger fights back tears as he announces his retirement: "I just want all of you to know how much I appreciate your friendship and support. It means more to mean than words can ever express." pic.twitter.com/ekNfPyb8cf — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 8, 2022

Didinger – known affectionately as “Ray Didi” – covered the Eagles for 53 years and qualified for the NFL Hall of Fame in 1995. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie put out a statement and called him a “consummate professional who analyzed the game with tremendous passion and thoughtfulness.” Didinger had long been a valuable part of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame Selection Committee, too.