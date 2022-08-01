NFL Insider Says Ex-Packers Pick ‘Best Potential Fit’ for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling with five running backs at training camp, a move that spreads the reps around more evenly. And controversially. But the team has been rumored to be on the lookout for another veteran rusher for depth at the position.

JaQuan Hardy was in the mix. Devontae Booker and Jordan Howard were two other names tossed out there. How about Dexter Williams?

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo listed Williams as a “potential fit” for the Eagles if he wants to make a return to the NFL. The former sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 was a late-season pickup in the USFL last spring. He rushed eight times for 29 yards – adding four receptions for 73 yards – for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL Championship Game.

That’s one local connection, plus Williams spent a chunk of the 2021 campaign in New Jersey on the New York Giants’ practice squad. The 25-year-old running back spent time bouncing around the NFL last season during stints with the Giants, Browns, and Dolphins. His most productive years came in Green Bay where he saw action in seven games in 2019 and 2020, including a temporary fill-in for Aaron Jones. Williams carried seven times for 19 yards over two seasons there.

Lombardo listed the Eagles, Giants, and Steelers as possible fits for Williams if he does return to the NFL. He wrote: “Because injuries are so frequent in the NFL, and teams seemingly are constantly aiming to bolster depth at the position, it wouldn’t be surprising for Williams to latch on and get another NFL opportunity this summer.”

Scouting Report: ‘Force and Juice’

Williams had garnered some decent hype coming out of the University of Notre Dame. He rushed for 941 yards as a senior in 2018 while surpassing 100 rushing yards in four games, including a 202-yard, two-touchdown performance against Florida State.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to former Steelers back Rashard Mendenhall and predicted he would be a fourth-round pick. Zierlein’s scouting report said:

Ascending every-down running back prospect who showed major flashes of becoming an NFL starter in his most active season to date. Williams runs with a good combination of feel, force and juice, which allows for a variety of methods in creating yards for himself. His evaluation could require additional character work and his relative lack of experience could mean a slower integration into an NFL offense; however, he offers exciting upside with the talent to become a productive, NFL starter.

Nick Sirianni Comfortable with Eagles RB Situation

The Eagles only have five running backs on the depth chart right now. That’s the lowest total among all 32 NFL teams. Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the tight backfield and how he intends to keep guys fresh before practice on July 30. He’s comfortable with the roster, but didn’t rule out adding another back.

“You have that discussion with guys all the time. How many do we need at this position, how many do we need in this position. We feel comfortable with that number,” Sirianni told reporters. “We feel comfortable with that group. That doesn’t mean we won’t add, but we feel comfortable with that group at this particular time.”