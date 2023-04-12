Eagles Schedule 2nd Meeting with ‘Most Dynamic’ QB: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are always scouting quarterbacks and there is one name to keep an eye on when the clock starts ticking on the 2023 NFL draft. The team has an upcoming visit scheduled with former UCLA standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson, according to Aaron Wilson.

This will mark his second visit with the Eagles after interviewing with them at the NFL Scouting Combine. A source told me at the time: “the meeting went very well and he’s been impressing teams all week,” adding that “he seems to align with what Philly does” from an offensive standpoint. Thompson-Robinson — a player that Wilson called “one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the draft” — also has upcoming meetings on the books with the following teams: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints. He is projected to go as high as Round 3 or as late as Round 6.

Thompson-Robinson, affectionately known as DTR, was a dual-threat playmaker at the quarterback position during his five-year career in Westwood. He set a new school record for completion percentage (69.6%) for the Bruins in 2022 while running for at least 50 yards in seven games. He finished his career as UCLA’s all-time leader in total offense (12,536), completions (860), total touchdowns (116), touchdown passes (88), and passing yards (10,710).

DTR Looks Like Perfect Backup for Jalen Hurts

The Eagles would likely have to grab DTR in the third round (No. 94) if they really wanted him because they don’t pick again until Round 7. That could be a tad high depending on what their grade is on him. Remember, they inked Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal.

Looking at the tape, DTR certainly looks like the perfect backup for starter Jalen Hurts due to his dual-threat ability. He could be a lethal weapon in Nick Sirianni’s system, which is ironically similar to what he ran in college under Chip Kelly.

NFL Draft Network broke down DTR’s potential in a very positive way:

While there is work to be done as a passer, there is no denying Thompson-Robinson has a fascinating skill set that an NFL team may want to get their hands on. He is outstanding as a runner, showing outstanding speed, change of direction, and instincts which make him a threat whenever he decides to pull the ball down and take off … Thompson-Robinson is more than worthy of a late-round flier, especially as he is an excellent leader and his football character is off the charts.

Howie Roseman Comments on Top QBs in Draft Class

The Eagles aren’t in the market for a starting quarterback so they won’t be using a first-round pick on one in April’s draft. That being said, the so-called “Quarterback Factory” has certainly done its due diligence on this year’s dynamic class. General manager Howie Roseman spoke briefly about the young quarterbacks during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I think there are a lot of good quarterbacks,” Roseman told reporters. “It’s a quarterback league, and so our assumption is these talented guys — we’re not in that market, so hopefully they all go, to be honest with you. But they’re talented enough to go.

“We do our work on them just like we do our work on every player in the draft. These are talented guys at the top of the draft, and I think there will be a lot of competition for them.”