‘Laughable, Quite Honestly’: Doug Pederson Updates Eagles QB Situation, ‘Hot Seat’

Doug Pederson remains mum on his starting quarterback for next week’s game. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach reiterated what he said on Sunday as he continues to evaluate the position and watch more tape. Carson Wentz might be the franchise, but Jalen Hurts looked like the future.

Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers and provided an undeniable spark on offense. The Eagles didn’t get the win, “not enough” to quote Hurts, but it may have been just enough to earn the rookie quarterback four starts to close this forgettable 2020 season. Pederson told SportsRadio 94WIP’s Angelo Cataldi that he’ll make a decision later in the week.

“I’m going to look at a lot of things,” Pederson said about the quarterback situation. “Where we are as a team. Just go back and evaluate the position and when I make my mind up I’ll know, but I’m not there yet.”

Jalen Hurts averaged 9.1 yards per pass attempt today. Carson Wentz hasn’t averaged 9 yards per attempt in his last 33 games. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 7, 2020

He admitted Hurts’ play in Week 13 gave the Eagles a “little juice.” He finished with 138 total yards (109 passing, 29 rushing) and threw a touchdown pass.

“Obviously we were able to do some things [with Hurts],” Pederson said. “He was able to use his legs and do some things.”

Pederson ‘Loves Everything About Organization’

The quarterback controversy wasn’t the only one hitting Philadelphia over the weekend. There have been multiple reports indicating that Pederson is on the hot seat, including one saying the coach wouldn’t mind being fired. It might make him happier in the long run.

Remember, the Super Bowl-winning coach is already being linked to other jobs. On Monday, Pederson told SportsRadio 94WIP the notion of him wanting to leave is absurd, downright “laughable.” He has roamed the sideline for five years now after donning the midnight green as a player in 1999. He loves the city, the organization, and especially the fan base — that is, when things are going well.

“I love everything about this organization, my job, fans, it’s just a great place,” Pederson told Cataldi. “It’s a great place to work when things are going well. We know we’re in a bit of a slump. It’s not easy. It’s not an easy place to work sometimes because it’s the pressure of performing as athletes, as coaches and when things kind of go awry, as they have, I think this is when we look internally.”

Doug Pederson: "I love everything about this organization, my job, fans. It's a great place. It's a great place to work when things are going well…it's not easy place to work sometimes, it's the pressure of performing." pic.twitter.com/KdDj0zVTiH — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 7, 2020

Mounting Frustration in Eagles Front Office

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned Pederson and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as two coaches likely to be scape-goated for their team’s failures at the end of the year. Citing sources within the organization, there is noticeable “tension” and “frustration” in the Eagles’ building.

There is also a rumored power struggle in the franchise’s hierarchy involving Pederson, GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie. How this thing plays out is anyone’s guess right now. Rapoport wrote the following:

Despite winning a Super Bowl three years ago with a backup QB, advancing to the divisional round the following year and winning the division just last year, Pederson finds himself on the hot seat with his future in doubt, sources say. There is no guarantee he returns in 2021 despite his record, and the struggles of Wentz — and the lack of answers — would be part of that. The public has begun speculating on Pederson’s future, and some in the building have done the same, fearing that Pederson’s job is on the line. They can sense the tension, the frustration, the disgust and the search for a resolution.

From @NFLGameDay: #Eagles coach Doug Pederson is on the hot seat, though the team leaders are rallying around him. Story: https://t.co/pzIMAKf594 and video 👇🏻 👇🏻 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PBTmhf3pEc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

