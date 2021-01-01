Doug Pederson Comments on Future, Relationship with Eagles Owner & Carson Wentz

Doug Pederson never likes to divulge personal conversations he has with Philadelphia Eagles players or ownership. Those are private conversations. However, he did comment on whether he expects to return as head coach in 2021.

Pederson is set to wrap up his fifth year guiding the Eagles on Sunday night against the Washington Football Team. The 52-year-old has reportedly been on the hot seat in Philly after missing the playoffs and failing to live up to high expectations.

“We’ve had a ton of injury this year. We got to get healthy,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “I think that’s the biggest thing, and the number one thing.”

Pederson acknowledged that he’ll probably meet with team owner Jeffrey Lurie either on Monday or Tuesday and the two will discuss his future and the future of the organization. He’ll also be meeting with players on an individual basis for exit interviews. Pederson has been talking like a man who intends to be back next year.

“Look, as far as the reassurances go, listen, I expect to be here in 2021 until something else happens,” Pederson said. “But that’s the confidence I have in my ability, and that’s how I’m going to approach the next few days and really 2021.”

Eagles changed structure of offensive staff this season. D. Pederson: "At the end of the day I want to make sure there's one voice, and that's my voice, that's heard offensively and nobody else's. That's the part that I've got to get across to the staff, and I have done that." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 1, 2021

Pederson Looking Forward to Visiting Carson Wentz

One of the players that Pederson is looking forward to chatting with this week is Carson Wentz. The benched quarterback has been eerily quiet ever since losing his job to Jalen Hurts. His teammates and coaches have praised Wentz’s professionalism, saying that he has been supporting the rookie every step of the way.

“I’m sure that Carson and I will visit. I’d like to visit with him,” Pederson said. “I think these last four games have really allowed Carson to just kind of take a step back and just evaluate and see, work on some things that we’ve helped him with, things that we can continue to help him with as we move forward.”

Per @PFF

Jalen Hurts leads all quarterbacks in uncatchable inaccurate throw percentage at 28.8%. Carson Wentz ranks second at 25.5% #Eagles — Matt Williamson (@WilliamsonNFL) January 1, 2021

No one is quite sure what Wentz’s future holds. There have been reports of the Eagles trying to trade the one-time franchise quarterback, or the possibility he returns next year and fights for the starting job at training camp. Pederson, assuming he stays on as head coach, doesn’t sound like he’s ready to throw Wentz to the curb.

“You got to understand, listen, I’ve got a ton of confidence in Carson Wentz and always have,” Pederson said. “Our offseason is going to be geared towards getting things fixed as quarterbacks and obviously as a team. That falls on my shoulders.”

Jason Croom Elevated to Active Roster: Report

The Eagles have elevated tight end Jason Croom from the practice squad to the active roster, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Croom will likely fill the void caused by Richard Rodgers’ lingering ankle injury. Dallas Goedert is also nursing a calf issue this week.

Croom, an undrafted kid out of Tennessee, has appeared in four games this year for the Eagles. He has one catch for three yards, a touchdown back in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. The third-year player was originally claimed by the Buffalo Bills and started three games in 2018. He has 23 career receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

