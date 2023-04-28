Eagles WR A.J. Brown Makes His Pitch to Cowboys Star: ‘Come on Over’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wants to add another star into the fold.

Following the Eagles’ selection of the University of Georgia’s Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick — the defensive lineman was considered the top prospect before a reckless driving incident moved him down draft boards — Brown managed to throw a recruiting pitch to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons shortly after.

As both NFC East stars appeared during draft coverage for Bleacher Report’s live stream, Brown tried to convince Parsons that Philadelphia should be his next destination considering how stacked the Eagles’ defensive unit is.

Via Zach Dimmitt of Sports Illustrated:

“Micah, I know you — just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point,” said Brown on Thursday, April 27. “I know you want to be a part of this great organization. We got Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis … the defense is crazy right now. Just come on over.”

Parsons is also a native of Pennsylvania, not only having been born in the state, but he also attended Penn State.

It’s worth noting that Parsons had an immediately notable reaction to the Eagles selecting Carter at No. 9, nearly walking off of the set.

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

Micah Parsons’ Reaction to Eagles’ Draft: ‘I’m Sick to My Stomach’

“I’m just so sick to my stomach right now,” Parsons said in reaction to Philadelphia’s selection of Carter. “I’m just sick. I’m just sick to my stomach. I’m just sick to my stomach. I can’t believe that many teams passed up on him. I’m truly just sick right now.”

Things became worse — from a Cowboys perspective — when the Eagles selected outside linebacker Nolan Smith out of Georgia with the No. 30 overall pick. It’s worth noting that the move is such a steal considering Smith was projected to go as high as No. 10 to Philadelphia (their initial first-round draft pick) and instead dropped 20 spots down.

There’s no indication that Parsons is seeking a way out of Dallas after registering back-to-back First-Team All-Pro seasons during the first two years of his career. However, it’s definitely a topic worth revisiting once Parsons’ rookie contract is up considering his ties to the state of Pennsylvania.

Eagles Add Better Draft Pick After Jonathan Gannon Tampering Charge

While the Eagles certainly made headlines by emerging as Day 1 winners of the 2023 NFL Draft for their selections of Carter and Smith, they also gained in other areas.

Prior to the start of the draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles and Arizona Cardinals settled their tampering dispute centered around the hiring of ex-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the Cardinals’ new head coach.

As a result of the tampering by Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, Philadelphia actually acquired the 66th overall pick (third round) in the draft in exchange for the Eagles’ 94th overall pick and their fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

The tampering charge was a result of Ossenfort having impermissible contact with Gannon during the “no-contact” period. This occurred in between the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and their Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.