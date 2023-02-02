Eagles’ Brandon Graham Fires Back at Giants Star’s Criticism

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ Brandon Graham is simply not having it.

Not long after New York Giants safety Julian Love took a major swipe at Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s role in leading Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, Brandon Graham didn’t take long to respond. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, February 2, Graham took his own swipe at Love.

Via Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal:

“People always got something to say when they’re at home,” Graham said on Thursday, February 2. “I just know that coach Sirianni — it don’t matter — what he did last year, with a team that nobody thought was gonna do much, he ended up getting us to the playoffs. Then for his second year, that’s what you’re supposed to do — you’re supposed to get better, bring players in to do exactly what you need them to do and we did that.”

Julian Love Knocks Nick Sirianni: ‘He’s in for a Free Ride’

Graham’s comments come shortly after Love took a jab at Sirianni while appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” The veteran safety said he didn’t like it with Sirianni was posturing for the camera while the Eagles were beating the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. Philadelphia eliminated New York in a 38-7 blowout rout of the Giants.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all,” Love said. “He’s in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team.”

The Eagles defeated the Giants in both of their regular season matchups this season, including the playoffs. They’re 23-11 in Sirianni’s first two seasons as head coach and have made the playoffs in each of those years. It’s worth mentioning that Philadelphia won just four games the season before Sirianni took over as head coach.

“A lot of people just mad because of what happened this season and I understand,” Graham said. “It definitely carried no weight because coach proved himself each and every day and if you’re not in here, you wouldn’t really know that. It’s just all lip service.”

Considering the Eagles are in the Super Bowl and the Giants are sitting at home — directly because of Philadelphia — it’s doubtful that Sirianni and Graham are peeved by Love’s comments.

Graham Reveals When Nick Sirianni Won Him Over

It’s safe to say that Graham is a Sirianni guy.

The longest-tenured Eagles player — the defensive end was drafted by Philadelphia back in 2010 — revealed when the head coach officially won him over.

“He won me over when he first got here,” Graham, a Super Bowl LII holdover, said. “That press conference he had where he did all that stuff, said all the wrong things and you all got on him, I just felt like he came in here and gave us his honest answer how he felt about it, and he was pissed about it.”

Graham is referencing Sirianni’s awkward introductory press conference as head coach back in January of 2021. It was during that conference that Sirianni repeatedly talked about “systems” that would make the Eagles better.

While the media and fans may have ripped Sirianni for the presser, Graham loved it because it showed the human part of his head coach.

“I love that (reaction) because a lot of coaches wouldn’t admit to, sometimes when the media gets under their skin, so it was cool, down to earth, cool, cool guy,” Graham said.