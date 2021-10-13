Eagles Final Injury Report: 2 Starters Cleared, Tom Brady Update

The mysterious “personal matter” surrounding Lane Johnson still has no conclusion. The starting right tackle will miss his third straight game on Thursday Night Football (October 14). Jordan Mailata is expected to start there.

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson was the only player ruled out for the game. Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and center Jason Kelce (foot/rest) were “full participants” for a second consecutive day after showing up “limited” at the beginning of the week.

Ditto for swing guard Landon Dickerson. The rookie will likely make another start at left guard. The Eagles’ starting offensive line should feature Andre Dillard at left tackle, Dickerson at left guard, Kelce at center, Jack Driscoll at right guard, Mailata at right tackle. Remember, Brandon Brooks remains on injured reserve and Isaac Seumalo is out for the year.

#TBvsPHI Status Report Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/lDQgjR8MI2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni lists “connect” as one of his five core principles. And that includes guys stepping up due to injuries or after falling behind in games like they did last week in Carolina. The Eagles looked each other in the eye and rallied to win.

“You’ll fight a little bit harder, even though you think you can’t fight any harder, but you’ll fight a little bit harder for the guys you care about and love,” Sirianni told reporters. “And that’s definitely what you see and that’s why we try to build that as much as we possibly can. Because you don’t want to let anyone done.”

Dallas Goedert Still on COVID-19 List

Tight end Dallas Goedert remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s out for Week 6. The fourth-year player needed to produce two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to get cleared. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. on October 14.

NextGen stats show how efficient Eagles offense has been when Dallas Goedert is featured. He leads the team in catch rate (81 percent), catch rate over expectation (+12.3 percent), and passer rating when targeted (155.2). — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 10, 2021

Three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz is in line to make the start if Goedert can’t go. And undrafted rookie Jack Stoll would serve as the primary backup in that scenario. The Eagles also protected Noah Toigai on the practice squad. Sirianni expressed confidence in Ertz and Stoll during his media availability on October 13.

“Zach’s ready to go. We know we have two really good tight ends,” Sirianni said. “And Zach will be ready to go. And Jack Stoll, we’ll look forward to having Jack Stoll being able to play, as well.”

Tom Brady In, Rob Gronkowski Out

Tom Brady will be leading the Buccaneers’ offense despite a right thumb injury. His status was never really in doubt, although the protective wrap on his hand caused some panic in Tampa Bay. He’s good to go.

All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) is officially out versus Philadelphia. The same goes for two starters on Tampa Bay’s defense: linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion). Three others players – C Ryan Jensen (hip), DL Patrick O’Connor (calf), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – practiced in full but drew the “questionable” designation.