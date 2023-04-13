Eagles, Cardinals Could Pull off ‘Blockbuster’ Trade: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could swing a major trade during the 2023 NFL Draft.

As proposed by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Eagles could make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals that gives them a “blockbuster” jump to the No. 3 overall pick. The proposed trade scenario would land the Eagles the No. 3 draft pick in exchange for their No. 10 overall selection, their No. 30 overall draft pick and their 2024 second-round draft pick.

Eagles Could Trade up to Draft Will Anderson Jr.

Benjamin argues that Philadelphia’s two first-round draft picks gives them the ammunition needed to move up to a top pick in the draft. Furthermore, a jump this high would give the Eagles the pick needed to select the top edge rusher in this year’s draft, the University of Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

“But only three teams besides the Eagles can offer multiple Day 1 picks this year,” wrote Benjamin on Tuesday, April 11. “Haason Reddick is an All-Pro in his prime and Josh Sweat remains underrated, but Brandon Graham is 35 and Roseman is always interested in restocking the pass-rush. A jump this far would enable the Eagles to get the consensus top edge presence in this class: Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., who’s drawn DeMarcus Ware comparisons.”

The proposed trade is an interesting one not only because it would land the Eagles a top prospect such as Anderson, but Philadelphia would also be working with their former defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, who now serves as the Cardinals’ head coach.

Giving up a second-round draft pick in 2024 is also affordable due to the fact that Philadelphia owns an extra pick in next year’s draft.

“Anderson has the tools to line up at defensive end or linebacker, and the fact Philly owns an extra 2024 second-rounder makes the projected price tag very palatable,” says Benjamin. “The Cards, meanwhile, would ensure they get multiple swings at blue-chip prospects as ex-Eagles staffer Jonathan Gannon builds from scratch.”

Why Will Anderson is Rated as a Top Prospect

The Eagles have a couple of other positional needs — running back and cornerback — but it’s widely assumed they’ll tackle the need for an impact player along the defensive line with at least one of their first-round draft picks.

If Philadelphia does trade up to No. 3 to select Anderson, they’ll get an impact player who is ready to start from Day 1, as Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network details.

“Even before he was draft-eligible, Anderson was lauded as a future No. 1 overall pick candidate, in the same lens as Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney,” writes Cummings. “And on the field, Anderson is just as imposing….2022 was technically a down year statistically for Anderson, but for anyone else, it would’ve been a career season. Anderson casually put up 10 more sacks and 17 more tackles for loss before officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft — where he’s almost assuredly a top-five selection.”

If the Eagles stand pat at the No. 10 overall pick, they’ll likely miss out on Anderson along with the other top-ranked defensive lineman in defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The more reasonable selection at No. 10 would likely be the University of Georgia’s Nolan Smith.

Philadelphia will have a number of options entering the 2023 NFL Draft, but if they want Anderson, they’ll likely have to trade their top two picks to make a “blockbuster” jump to No. 3.