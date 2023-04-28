Eagles Add Draft Picks via Trade for Key Offseason Loss: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are benefiting after losing one of their top coaches from last season.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles and Arizona Cardinals settled a tampering investigation involving their former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon departed the Eagles for the Cardinals’ head coaching job. As part of the agreement, the Eagles acquired the 66th overall pick (third round) in the 2023 NFL draft for Philadelphia’s 94th overall pick and their fifth-round draft pick next year.

“Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation today involving the hiring of former Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s HC, per sources,” writes Schefter. “Terms: Eagles traded pick No. 94 in this draft and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Cardinals for pick No. 66 in this draft.”

Cardinals Spoke to Jonathan Gannon During ‘No-Contact’ Period

Both teams released a joint statement detailing the tampering charges, which centered on Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort having an impermissible phone conversation with Gannon days after the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game.

The conversation was considered tampering because it took place during the no-contact period while Gannon was still coaching the Eagles on their run to Super Bowl LVII.

Ossenfort acknowledged his mistake while speaking to the media on Thursday, April 27.

Via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss:

“I made a mistake,” Ossenfort said. “I own that. You know, it’s a situation that we were able to resolve. I’ve apologized to [Cardinals owner] Michael Bidwill, I’ve apologized to our staff, and I think the deal that we worked out it is what it is, and we’re just moving on from it and really don’t have a lot more to say on it.”

Gannon spent the past two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, helping improve the defense from a mediocre unit into an elite one. During the 2020 season — the year before Gannon’s arrival — Philadelphia ranked 20th in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed. Fast forward to the 2022 season and the Eagles ranked eighth in points and second in yards allowed.

The defensive unit also racked up 70 sacks, a franchise record and two short of the NFL record set by the 1984 Chicago Bears. They became the first team in NFL history to have four players — Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat — that posted up double-digit sacks.