Ex-Eagles QB Predicted to Land $6 Million Deal with NFC Rival

A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback could land with an NFC rival.

As predicted by Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will land a deal in free agency worth $6 million — $4 million guaranteed — with the Los Angeles Rams being mentioned as one possible destination.

“The Los Angles Rams, who have one quarterback on their depth chart, should give Wentz a call,” wrote Moton on April 7. “Matthew Stafford missed eight games last season.”

Why Carson Wentz’s Market Value Is at Least $5 Million

Moton argues that Wentz’s market value should be at least $5 million considering Marcus Mariota and Jarrett Stidham each signed deals worth $5 million annually to be backups earlier this offseason. Despite Wentz’s career as a starting quarterback, he’s expected to enter the 2023 season as a backup quarterback — wherever he lands.

“Marcus Mariota and Jarrett Stidham will back up Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson in the upcoming campaign, respectively,” writes Moton. “They signed deals worth $5 million annually. Stidham inked a two-year contract with the Denver Broncos.”

Assuming Wentz lands with the Rams, he’d obviously sign with the franchise under the premise he’d serve as a backup. The former No. 2 overall draft pick has gone through a rough patch in recent seasons since his departure from Philadelphia. The 30-year-old quarterback has played on three different teams over the past three seasons — the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 season and the Washington Commanders in 2022 — with each of his past three teams deciding to move on from him.

During the 2022 season, Wentz struggled as the Commanders’ starting quarterback, going 2-5 in seven starts while throwing 11 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. Wentz struggled once again with turnovers, posting an interception rate of 3.3%, the third-highest in the NFL behind Dak Prescott and Justin Fields. Making matters even worse is that once Wentz was re-inserted as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 17, he lost a key game that ended the Commanders’ playoff hopes.

Carson Wentz Open to ‘Various Roles’ With New Team

His recent struggles are a major reason why he’s open to “various roles” with a team, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport back in March.

“Last night in Indy, former Commanders QB Carson Wentz was spotted (by my eyeballs) downtown having dinner with his agents,” wrote Rapoport on March 4. “He’s determined to continue playing and is open to various roles that can help a team.”

Wentz is best known for his tenure with the Eagles, where he spent five seasons as the team’s starting quarterback. While it feels like ages ago, Wentz established himself as an MVP candidate during Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl back in 2017. However, a torn ACL ended his season after Week 14.

While Wentz would help lead the Eagles to playoff appearances in the next two seasons, he never came close to replicating his 2017 campaign. In fact, Wentz missed Philadelphia’s playoff run during the 2018 season and exited their playoff game during the 2019 season after just four pass attempts due to a concussion.

The former first-round draft pick may not be the franchise quarterback that he showed glimpses of being years ago, but he’s certainly a capable backup. Wentz has started 92 games and has 151 touchdowns to go along with 22,129 passing yards in his career. In other words, he’s probably the most experienced backup quarterback a team can sign in free agency.