Nick Sirianni Hints at Eagles Draft Plans: ‘Most Important Position in Sports’

No one knows for sure what the Philadelphia Eagles are going to do at the quarterback position moving forward. Jalen Hurts will get the first crack at it, but maybe they draft a rookie to compete with him. Kyle Trask is a popular name.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sat down with Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro to break down his new coaching staff. He spent a great deal of time talking about the quarterback position, specifically how much offensive coordinator Shane Steichen grooms young arms. Sirianni was effusive in his praise for Steichen’s work last year with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert who won NFL Rookie of the Year. Here is the full text of what he said:

Shane is a former quarterback at UNLV and the way he thinks and talks about the quarterback to make the game simple for the quarterback, even seeing how much he’s grown since the time I’ve been with him. We’ve all grown, we’re always growing as a coach so he just has a unique way to be able to make things simple for the quarterback and we saw that last year with Justin Herbert, of how he was able to take a young quarterback whose never played a snap in the NFL and turn him into the Rookie of the Year. He makes the game simple for him and he’s got so much passion, especially when he’s talking about that position. Especially, as we all know, that is the most important position in all of sports — so to have his expertise in that area, is going to be huge for this football team.

“You want the best people on your staff that help develop the players. That’s what it’s all about.” Hear from Nick Sirianni on how he built his coaching staff in this exclusive interview with @EaglesInsider.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 25, 2021

Trask Could Be Option in Third Round

Trask threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns last year at the University of Florida where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist. His offensive coordinator was none other than Brian Johnson, the Eagles’ new quarterbacks coach.

It wouldn’t be totally out of the question to see Philly take a flier on Trask. He’s projected to go somewhere in the third round. Johnson was largely credited for developing Trask last year at Florida. Here is what Sirianni told Spadaro about Johnson:

“We saw a great coach by numbers, right? You saw what he did with that offense at Florida, super impressive,” Sirianni said, “and what he did with that quarterback at Florida, super impressive. We’re so excited to have Brian. He brings so many good ideas, he brings an element of the college game, that not all of us have. Again, couldn’t be more thrilled to have Brian on this staff.”

Eagles continue relying on youth and hire 33 year old Florida OC Brian Johnson as their QB coach. He has worked with Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/0cYmbVC9HA — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) January 27, 2021

