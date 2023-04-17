Eagles Considered ‘Dream’ Landing Spot for $63 Million Star

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for one of the NFL’s top running backs.

As noted by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, the Eagles should be considered the “dream” landing spot for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The Vikings could move on from their four-time Pro Bowl running back if they can’t find a trade partner due to his $13.5 million cap hit-plus in each of the next three seasons, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report).

“I’m told all options are on the table here and that he could be released closer to the draft if things don’t work out,” said Fowler on Saturday, April 15. “They had talked to at least one team about a trade in the past closer to free agency, so he is certainly a name to watch.”

Why Eagles Are ‘Ideal’ Destination for Dalvin Cook

With Cook possibly being released, Gavenport argues the case for why the Eagles — more than the six other teams mentioned — should be the ideal landing spot for the 27-year-old star running back.

“This is it,” writes Davenport. “The dream landing spot for Cook. And the nightmare landing spot for the rest of the league. The Philadelphia Eagles were fifth in the NFL in rushing a year ago, averaging a robust 147.6 yards per game on the ground. But that run game was cast into uncertainty when lead back Miles Sanders signed with the Carolina Panthers in March.”

The Eagles have a deadly rushing attack led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts ran for 760 rushing yards (50.7 rushing yards per game) last season, ranking fourth in rushing yards and third in rushing yards per game among all quarterbacks. Philadelphia’s run-pass option offense could lead to even bigger numbers for Cook, who has gained over 1,300 yards in each of the past four seasons.

Davenport goes so far as to say that Cook could lead the NFL in rushing if he were to join the Eagles. For as accomplished as Cook is, he’s never led the league in rushing.

“Bringing in Cook would give an already loaded Eagles offense another impact player,” writes Davenport. “And running behind arguably the best line in the league, Cook could easily lead the NFL in rushing with the Eagles in 2023.”

Eagles’ Current Running Back Room Led by Rashaad Penny

The Eagles’ current running back room features free agent signee Rashaad Penny and holdovers, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Penny projects as the starter, having served in the role as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Penny has been one of the game’s top runners when healthy, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. However, he’s rarely been healthy, failing to appear in more than 10 games since the 2018 season. Penny has never started more than six games in a single season, making durability a potential issue.

Meanwhile, Gainwell showed promise as a potential go-to runner during Philadelphia’s playoff run, rushing for 112 yards in the Eagles’ playoff victory over the New York Giants. However, there’s no certainty that Gainwell could fill the void left over by Miles Sanders’ departure.

With the Eagles having just signed Hurts to a $255 million contract — making him the highest-paid player in NFL history — they’d likely be looking for a bargain deal with Cook. Considering Cook would earn over $8 million just by being released, maybe he takes a cheaper deal for an opportunity to win a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

From a personnel standpoint alone, Cook to the Eagles is definitely a “dream” scenario.