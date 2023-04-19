Eagles Sign Ex-Falcons Playmaker After Career Year: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding another offensive playmaker for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing ex-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

“Former Falcons’ WR Olamide Zaccheaus is signing with the Eagles, per the Katz Brothers,” said Schefter on Wednesday, April 19.

The 25-year-old Zaccheaus is a former undrafted free agent coming off of a career year with the Falcons. The University of Virginia product emerged as a full-time starter last season following the season-long suspension for former All-Pro selection Calvin Ridley. Zaccheaus started 13 of his 17 appearances and posted 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Eagles Are Signing Olamide Zaccheaus

As Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer points out, the Eagles have a bloated number of receivers (eight) on the depth chart. However, this is nothing new — they actually entered training camp with 12 receivers last season. Philadelphia’s current core of receivers are the following: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Britain Covey, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Tyrie Cleveland, Olamide Zaccheaus.

“The Eagles entered 2022 training camp with 12 wide receivers on the roster,” says Tolentino. “Five made the initial 53. They currently have eight WRs.”

The Eagles’ top two receivers are obviously Brown and Smith. The third receiver spot was occupied by Quez Watkins last season. However, Watkins’ performance wasn’t exactly strong last season after a productive 2021 season. He posted just 33 receptions for 354 yards (10.7 yards oer reception) after producing 43 receptions for 647 yards (15.7 yards per catch) during the previous season. Considering Watkins’ declining performance, Zaccheaus could be a candidate for the third receiver spot.

Through four seasons, Zaccheaus holds career totals of 94 receptions for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns.

Despite Watkins’ underwhelming numbers from last season, head coach Nick Sirianni defended his young receiver during NFL owners meetings back in March.

Via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports:

“I would say the opportunity, I would say the difference this year and last year was opportunity,” Sirianni said. “He didn’t have as many opportunities. We tried to be up front about that as much as we can….So I think what he was probably frustrated with is that he didn’t make the amount of plays that he made last year.”

Eagles Could Be Looking at Upgrade Over Quez Watkins

As noted by Bo Wulf of The Athletic back in February, the Eagles are looking to upgrade at slot receiver through the draft.

“Watkins had an underwhelming third season in Philadelphia as the No. 3 wide receiver following A.J. Brown’s addition to the offense,” says Wulf. “Upgrading from Watkins won’t be the Eagles’ top offseason priority, but it’s something they’d like to do, perhaps in the middle rounds of the draft. Watkins still offers top-end speed, so if there’s a team desperate for some, Howie Roseman would certainly be open to a deal.”

If Philadelphia does end up selecting a wide receiver during the draft, the Eagles could trade Watkins during — or after — the draft. With Watkins appearing to be on the roster bubble, Philadelphia is likely loading up on receivers for an open battle at the No. 3 position at wide receiver.