Eagles Among Favorites to Land ‘Complete Package’ Star Player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in position to land a new star.

As the Eagles prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, one of their key positions of need is at running back. One of the top running backs they’ve been linked to is none other than University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The 2022 Unanimous All-American is considered to be the top running back prospect in this year’s draft.

According to Sportsline’s odds, the Eagles are among four favorites to land Robinson, with their betting odds considered to be the fourth-best at +750 odds.

Bijan Robinson is ‘Complete Package,’ Says Analyst

As Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport writes, Robinson is a “complete package” of a player.

“There isn’t anything that Robinson doesn’t do at an elite level,” said Davenport on March 31. “He will run through defenders as easily as he races past them. He’s a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. He truly is the complete package.”

Davenport continues to explain that Robinson should not only be able to step right in and contribute, he has the potential to be a multi-time Pro Bowler.

“Robinson checks just about every box for an elite running back prospect,” Davenport says. “He should step in right away and be able to carry the workload for a rushing offense, as well as contribute in the passing game. Robinson has the potential to be a multi-time Pro Bowler and one of the better backs in the NFL.”

The Eagles hold two first-round draft picks at No. 10 and No. 30 overall. If Philadelphia hopes to pick Robinson, they’ll likely have to do so at No. 10.

According to six mock drafts by CBS Sports experts, Robinson is projected to be drafted no later than the No. 26 overall pick, with three of the experts expecting the 21-year-old running back to be selected by the Dallas Cowboys. However, none of the experts anticipate Robinson to be selected before the 20th overall pick. In other words, the Eagles will have to reach a little bit if they hope to land the dynamic running back.

Making matters even more complicated if Philadelphia’s need for defensive players following the exodus of starters that left for free agency this offseason. Key players such as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, along with safeties Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all left for free agent deals.

All six of CBS Sports’ mock draft experts expect the Eagles to go with a defensive selection with their No. 10 overall pick.

Why Eagles Could Draft Bijan Robinson

The Eagles enter the draft with a solid stable of running backs, led by former Seattle Seahawks starter Rashaad Penny. Penny signed a bargain one-year, $1.35 million deal with Philadelphia.

While Penny certainly has the talent to excel in Philadelphia’s backfield, he’s extremely injury prone. The former first-round draft pick has missed 32 of a possible 50 games over the past three seasons due to injury. However, when on the field, he’s a deadly runner, averaging 5.7 yards per carry over the course of his career.

If the Eagles truly value Robinson’s talent — and have concern over Penny’s ability to stay healthy — they’ll find a way to select the University of Texas running back. However, if the Eagles believe replacing one of their former defensive players is a higher priority than anything else, Philadelphia will pass on drafting Robinson.