Eagles Considered Favorites to Land NFC Rival’s 4-Time Pro Bowl Star

The Philadelphia Eagles could be the prime landing spot for one of the NFL’s top offensive playmakers.

According to betting odds from Bookies.com, the Eagles are the second-biggest favorites to land Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at +450 odds. The only team — outside of the Vikings — that has a bigger chance at seeing Cook play for them during the 2023 season is the Miami Dolphins.

Why Eagles Make Sense as Landing Spot for Dalvin Cook

Adam Thompson of Bookies.com breaks down why Philadelphia makes sense as a landing spot for Cook, who could be released by Minnesota in the coming weeks.

“The Eagles must find a replacement for Miles Sanders, last year’s lead back whose role diminished in the postseason and the Super Bowl,” writes Thompson. “Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott appear capable and the team added Rashaad Penny from the Seahawks. The thought of adding Cook to Jalen Hurts in the backfield is likely very tempting for a front office that has been aggressive the last few offseasons, and is hungry to get back to Super Bowl 58.”

As the Eagles prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, one of the key positions they could address is at running back. Starting running back Miles Sanders departed the Eagles through free agency and Philadelphia signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to fill his void.

If the Eagles don’t end up selecting one of the top prospects in the early rounds of the draft — such as the University of Texas’ Bijan Robinson or the University of Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs — the idea of signing Cook could become a realistic scenario.

Vikings Could Release Dalvin Cook by NFL Draft

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (via NFL insider Dov Kleiman), Cook could be released by the time the NFL draft takes place on April 27.

“Vikings could cut Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook by Draft time, per JFowlerESPN,” said Kleiman on Saturday, April 15. ‘I’m told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don’t work out,’ says Fowler. “The Vikings also already talked to at least one team about a trade in the past.”

Cook has three years left on his deal at an average annual cap hit of just over $11.7 million. He has a cap hit of $14.1 million this season. However, he can be released this offseason with a dead cap hit of just $8.2 million.

It’s worth noting that the timing of moving on from Cook — whether through trade or release — has a major impact on the Vikings’ salary cap, as Jelani Scott of Sports Illustrated points out.

“Minnesota could save $5.9 million against the cap if Cook is cut on or before June 1, though that number would jump to $9 million if he’s cut after that date, per OverTheCap,” writes Scott. “Trading Cook would save the Vikings $7.9 million against the cap on or before June 1, or $11 million after that date.”

If Cook does become a free agent, the Eagles could pivot from their plan of relying on Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott as their featured backs and instead sign one of the top running backs in the NFL.

The 27-year-old Cook has posted four consecutive seasons of at least 1,100 rushing yards along with 34-plus receptions. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler who ranked second in rushing yards and all-purpose yards during the 2020 season.

Considering Cook is one of the best runners and dual-threat backs in the league, combining him with quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Eagles’ run-pass option offense could be lethal.

If Cook does become available, don’t be surprised if the Eagles emerge as landing spot for the young star.