Nick Sirianni Describes Epic Giants-Eagles ‘Rivalry Board’

Nick Sirianni has talked about “rivalry boards” whenever the Philadelphia Eagles take on a division opponent. The first time it came up was in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys when his t-shirt choice made headlines. Sirianni won’t make that mistake again.

But the first-year head coach was more than willing to divulge what he put up on the New York Giants’ rivalry board. It features four big screens pushed together that run Eagles-Giants highlights on a loop.

“There are two helmets stacked next to each other, an Eagles helmet and a Giants helmet,” Sirianni said of the rivalry board. “Off to the right side of it – because it’s a big wall, it’s probably a little bit bigger than this wall behind me, there’s just dates of famous games with a picture above it with a famous play from that game.”

Plays like the “New Miracle at the Meadowlands” and Brian Westbrook’s 84-yard punt return in 2003 are two of Sirianni’s favorites. He also mentioned Chuck Bednarik’s bone-crunching hit on Frank Gifford.

“There are a lot of good plays on that, I don’t want to leave anyone out,” Sirianni said. “[Jeremy] Maclin had big touchdown in 2010. I don’t want to sound like too much of a nerd either because I looked at all that stuff, too.”

First Taste of Eagles-Giants Rivalry

Sirianni might be new to the NFC East but he understands the importance of rivalries. The Giants are right behind the Cowboys as the team Philly fans love to hate.

And New York could be coming into this week’s battle with extra motivation after the way last season ended. Giants coaches and players were upset that the Eagles tanked their regular-season finale in 2020. That loss to Washington cost New York a playoff spot.

“It’s a big rivalry that we are all blessed to be a part of,” Sirianni said. “I am just honored that I can be a part of this rivalry. And it’s a rare thing in the NFL – I don’t want to say a rare thing, but it’s pretty cool to have the rivalries that we have in this division, so I am just honored to be a part of it.”

#Giants fans will recall the way the Eagles seemingly tanked their loss to Washington in Week 17 last season, eliminating the Giants from playoff contention.

Asked about lingering animosity, Joe Judge says “There’s nothing from last year that’s going to be relevant on Sunday.” — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 26, 2021

Sunday will mark Sirianni’s second game versus an NFC East foe. Dallas clobbered Philadelphia 41-21 in his only other divisional contest.

Jordan Howard Out, Darius Slay In

The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Week 12. It was a relatively clean one. Running back Jordan Howard was the only player ruled out as he deals with a knee sprain. Cornerback Tay Gowan (quad) was listed questionable after being a limited participant at Friday’s practice.

Everyone else is good to go, including cornerback Darius Slay who was cleared from concussion protocol. Linebacker Shaun Bradley (neck) and defensive end Josh Sweat (knee) were both full participants at Friday’s practice. The Eagles’ defense will need extra bodies after placing starting linebacker Davion Taylor on injured reserve earlier this week.