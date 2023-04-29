Eagles GM Howie Roseman Accused of ‘Cheating’ After NFL Draft Shocker

Every move made by Howie Roseman so far this offseason looks like a master stroke. He crushed the draft, patiently waiting for red-star players to drop in his lap, then put the league on notice with a blockbuster trade for D’Andre Swift. It’s been one win after another for the reigning NFL Executive of the Year.

Roseman’s deal for Swift was almost too good to believe. The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially get the pick they traded away back in 2025 if things don’t work out. The savvy general manager can seemingly do no wrong these days. Rivals across the league are none too pleased with how easy Roseman is making it look, with fans around the country – jokingly, perhaps a bit begrudgingly – saying they are “cheating” and jumping on Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Embarrassment of riches for Howie Roseman and the #Eagles. D’Andre Swift in the same backfield as Jalen Hurts is insane! 🦅 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 29, 2023

Roseman has done most of his damage by mining the Georgia pipeline to the point of exhaustion. He even joked about being kicked out of the Florida Alumni Association for drafting too many guys from Athens. The Eagles selected two Bulldogs stars in the first round (Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith), then grabbed Kelee Ringo in Round 4.

Swift is another Georgia alum. Ditto for Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. He is purposefully stocking up on players from a college coming off back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

"I'm sure I'm out of the Florida Alumni Association as we speak."- Eagles GM Howie Roseman after acquiring many Georgia players. 🏈📺 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GTxJQykppR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

“I think those guys do a tremendous job in the SEC,” Roseman told reporters on April 28. “It was funny because I was saying this, and I’m not trying to overshadow those guys because they do a great job, but I went to Georgia last year at practice, and I remember coming back and being like — Coach was like, who did you like there, and I’m like, I don’t know, like the whole defense.”

Eagles Players React to Swift Trade, Draft Haul

Eagles star A.J. Brown is never one to hold back his opinion on social media and he was quick to comment on Roseman’s draft haul. He has enjoyed watching it from his front-row seat on the couch. Fletcher Cox tweeted out “HOWIE!!!!!!!!!!!” and Darius Slay shared similar enthusiasm for Roseman’s moves.

Lane Johnson reacted positively to the selection of third-round pick Tyler Steen, with Jordan Mailata welcoming Steen to “Stoutland University,” an ode to Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. The former Alabama tackle could compete immediately for a starting spot at right guard.

Scouting Report on CB Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo was called one of the best cornerbacks in the entire draft, so grabbing him in the fourth round was a no-brainer. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder had a first-round grade at one point but his penchant for getting handsy with receivers (9 penalties in 2022), along with a perceived weakness in tracking deep balls, may have caused him to fall down the board.

Either way, Ringo is a blue-chip prospect with tremendous athleticism. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, plus he secured a game-sealing pick-six for Georgia in the national championship game. He is viewed as future starter at the cornerback position. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein delivered a mostly positive scouting report: