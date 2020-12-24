Former WR Turned CB Talks Breakout Rookie Success for Eagles

Next man up. To some coaches it’s a cliche, but to others it’s a way of coping with failure and moving on greater things. Maybe even a starting job if your name is Michael Jacquet. Buckle up.

Jacquet, an undrafted cornerback out of Louisiana-Lafayette, has been dominating his audition for a starting cornerback job in Philadelphia, and looks to get another shot at it this week with Kevon Seymour (shoulder) possibly down. He has played well through six games, including one start, with one forced fumble, two pass breakups, and 0.5 sacks.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz chimed in with his evaluation of Jacquet’s superb performance earlier this week. He is in line to get the starting outside cornerback spot — Darius Slay is back — for the next two games. Watch out or Jacquet.

“He is also a former wide receiver, he’s played really tough. He hasn’t been shy about contact, getting into the mix, and has played with a lot of spirit,” Schwartz said of Jacquet. “I’ve been really been proud of him. Just like a lot of other players, the whole process we’ve gone through this year has really stunted a lot of players’ development. But he’s gaining ground. He’s improving every day.”

Standard is the Standard: Expectation Don’t Change

The pessimist will say that DeAndre Hopkins reeled in nine catches for 196 yards last week going up against a combination of Jacquet, Kevon Seymour and Jalen Mills. Accurate. Very accurate. However, the gameplan started in the Eagles’ secondary room with defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel. It all begins with the “standard” and ends with the “expectation.”

“The standard is the standard in our room,” Jacquet said. “It doesn’t matter who is on the field, the standard and expectation doesn’t change. Those guys have done a great job of preparing, the coaches have done a great job, so I just follow their lead and continue to do what I’m doing and learn every day.”

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, never one to heap too much praise on his players, let alone compliments — said the following about Jacquet:

“I think that’s been the thing I’ve been most impressed by him. He is also for a former wide receiver he’s played really tough,” Schwartz said of of Jacquet. “He hasn’t been shy about contact, getting into the mix, and has played with a lot of spirit. I’ve really been proud of him.”

Former College Receiver Turned Defensive Back

The most common switch in college football is from quarterback to bench warmer, sorry Carson Wentz, kind of true. Kidding aside, Jacquet may have to humble himself and steal a roster spot with Avonte Maddox down and Slay still on the mend. Go for it.

“So they do have a little bit more time for sort of self-directed film study, but it’s really just sort of shuffling their time,” Schwartz said of his secondary. “This has benefitted guys that are good workers and diligent and organized guys and disciplined guys when it comes to their work process.”

