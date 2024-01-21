Eagles Speculation Rages on as Reporter Questions if Hurts ‘Has Sirianni’s Back’

The Philadelphia Eagles face daunting offseason questions following one of the most disappointing collapses in recent NFL history.

After head coach Nick Sirianni’s team raced out to a 10-2 start to the regular season, Philadelphia’s 2023 campaign careened to an end with a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cap Wild Card weekend.

Now, less than one calendar year since Sirianni guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl, behind an MVP-worthy performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, there appears to be major trouble in paradise.

Sirianni’s future with the Eagles remains an open-question, and at least one reporter isn’t convinced that he has the support of his quarterback.

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano suggests the relationship between Hurts and Sirianni has cooled.

“It’s not clear at all that Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ $255 million quarterback, has Sirianni’s back,” Vacchiano writes. “Hurts has reportedly been unhappy with the direction of the offense all season long, and he’s often appeared frustrated on the sidelines. Then on Monday night, given a chance to endorse Sirianni after the painful loss, Hurts didn’t exactly sound enthusiastic.

When asked if he wanted Sirianni to return, Hurts said “I didn’t know he was going anywhere.” When he was told there was speculation about his job security, Hurts said “I didn’t know that.” And when asked if he still had confidence in Sirianni, Hurts said “I have a ton of confidence in everyone in this building.”

The Eagles’ offense regressed in 2023, and while Hurts passed for 157 more yards with one more touchdown than in 2022, the 25-year-old’s interception total jumped from six to 15 and his passer rating slid from 101.5 to 89.1.

There were several heated conversations on the sideline during the 2023 season involving Sirianni and offensive stars, such as Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown, which could be a glimpse into how the players view their head coach.

If Sirianni returns, Vacchiano believes there is a chance owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manger Howie Roseman will force him to move on from both coordinators.

Likewise, if there is any strife between Sirianni and Hurts, mending those fences needs to be a priority if Sirianni is to return.

‘All Signs’ Point to Nick Sirianni Eagles Return

Despite losing six of the final seven games of the season, including a playoff loss in Tampa Bay, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Sirianni will be back on the Eagles’ sideline in 2024.

“All signs point to him staying with the Eagles.” Schefter reported on air, during ESPN’s broadcast of the Texans vs. Ravens AFC Divisional Playoff Game. “Right now, Nick Sirianni has a job and it’s trending that it’ll stay that way.”

Even after the disappointing conclusion to 2023, Sirianni boasts a 34-17 record across his three seasons as Eagles head coach, with three playoff appearances and one Super Bowl berth during his tenure.

Fletcher Cox Offers Nick Sirianni Endorsement

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is one of the most respected leadership voices in the Eagles’ locker room, and upon cleaning out his locker at season’s end offered a full-throated endorsement of Sirianni.

“What is there to talk about, man? He’s a winner. He’s a winning head coach,” Cox told reporters on January 17. “Did we have some bumps this year? Yeah. But every team, every organization, everybody goes through it. But we don’t look at firing a man who obviously has won 10-plus games two years in a row, who’s taken this organization to three playoff appearances three years in a row. That’s a respect.”

How Lurie factors the way veteran players view Sirianni into his decision remains to be seen, but it sure sounds like the 42-year-old hasn’t completely lost his locker room despite 2023’s season-ending slide.