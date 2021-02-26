Eagles Players Brag About Offense’s Massive Potential

Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham combined for 935 receiving yards in 2020. They expect those catch numbers to increase dramatically with Jalen Hurts under center.

And Philly fans need to stop stressing out. The two players seem overly confident in the direction that new coach Nick Sirianni is leading the offense. On Friday, Fulgham took to Twitter to calm the green masses by instructing them not to worry about the Eagles’ offense. Reagor immediately chimed in with an emphatic “at all.”

And why shouldn’t they be mildly bragging in February? Both players should have big roles in 2021 even if the Eagles take a wide receiver in the first round. Fulgham was arguably the top target on the team last year while Reagor put up modest numbers after battling back from two major injuries. The sky’s the limit.

“I think that we have all the pieces we need,” Fulgham told reporters last November. “Jalen [Reagor] is an explosive athlete. He’s definitely a great rookie right now. He’s definitely making plays for us and we’re just going to continue to grow, to get on the right path.”

Reagor Bonded with Hurts in Rookie Year

Fulgham was kind of phased out of the offense last year once Alshon Jeffery returned to the lineup. It was a bit of an enigma after the sixth-round pick was the most dominant receiver on the field for a five-game stretch (435 receiving yards from Weeks 4 to 8).

Meanwhile, Reagor returned from a thumb injury in Week 10 and started to come on when Hurts took over at quarterback. He had an eight-catch performance (49 yards) on Dec. 20 against the Arizona Cardinals. He was quick to praise the rookie starter.

“He knows when to say things and when to get us up,” Reagor said of Hurts on Dec. 13. “For example, if we are sitting on the bench and we are about to be up with the defense getting off the field, he just knows certain ways and he is a young player. For him to be that natural-born guy, it is kind of amazing.”

Eagles Did Request to Interview Chiefs Coach

There has been much controversy over whether or not the Eagles formally requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It was reported early on that they had reached out, then head coach Andy Reid denied they did. Was Big Red lying?

On Friday, a new demographics report showed that seven franchises had requested interviews with Bienemy. The Philadelphia Eagles were one of those teams. They contacted 12 different candidates in their quest to find a new head coach before landing on Nick Sirianni.

“The NFL is lacking in slots, not in candidates. I’m really glad to be able to say that,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said of the interview process on Jan. 29. “I’m not saying that diplomatically. Trust me, any friend who has asked me, it’s like these were really, really impressive people and candidates. Some of them quite young. They’ll be the hot candidates in a year, two or three, no question about it. That’s what we learned in the process.”

