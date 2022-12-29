Eagles Predicted to Sign ‘Dominant’ Star to $51 Million Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles may be preparing for a major signing.

As mentioned by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, 2021 Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave is line to receive a major contract extension. Spielberger mentions Hargrave as a potential end-of-season extension candidate, predicting him to sign a three-year deal worth $51 million with $35.5 million guaranteed.

“If longtime Eagles interior defender Fletcher Cox doesn’t return in 2023, that’s all the more reason to retain an important contributor on the interior,” says Spielberger. “Philadelphia added two veteran interior defenders in Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph midseason, which signals they feel they can still add more help up front even after trading up in the first round for Jordan Davis. Hargrave fits perfectly going forward next to Davis, who is already a force against the run as he works his way more and more into the rotation.”

Hargrave is Arguably NFL’s Second-Best DT

The 29-year-old Hargrave signed with the Eagles during the 2020 offseason, signing a three-year, $39 million contract. The veteran defensive tackle spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The seventh-year defensive tackle has posted 50 tackles and a career-high 10 sacks to go along with nine tackles for loss. Hargrave’s 10 sacks ranks third among all defensive tackles.

Spielberger details how dominant Hargrave has been over the past two seasons, ranking second in pass-rush grade and pressure percentage.

“Hargrave may be at the top of that list as he continues his dominant pass-rushing spree, with his 91.8 pass-rush grade over the past two seasons trailing only Aaron Donald and Chris Jones, and his 13.8% pressure percentage ranking second,” says Spielberger.

Why the Eagles Should Sign Hargrave Now

According to Spotrac, Hargrave’s market value is actually $20.1 million per season. That means Hargrave’s projected contract value from Spielberger is actually $3 million less per season.

Spielberger actually argues this is the reason why the Eagles should sign Hargrave now rather than during the offseason.

“The main reason the Eagles, as well as the Minnesota Vikings with Dalvin Tomlinson, would be smart to get deals done before the offseason is because of the pending market explosion at interior defender,” says Spielberger. “This offseason’s version of the wide receiver market from last year will be the first-round interior defenders from the 2019 draft class: the New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams, Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins, New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and the Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons, among several others. Hargrave’s projection below mirrors the three-year, $49.5 million extension Atlanta Falcons interior defender Grady Jarrett signed this past offseason.”

The Eagles will have a number of key free agents entering the offseason following their stellar 2022 season. Philadelphia will have to make a decision on No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry, whose market value is $17.1 million per year, according to Spotrac.

That’s not even mentioning the potential contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who could sign a contract extension worth $273 million over six years, according to Spotrac. Such a deal would rank as the second-highest in NFL history.

As the Eagles look to carve out a yearly contending team, re-signing Hargrave is absolutely key.