NFC Rival Makes Move for Eagles’ Former Highly Touted WR: Report

A former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver could be looking at his new home.

According to a report from The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, former Eagles second-round draft pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside is being invited to the Atlanta Falcons‘ rookie minicamp.

“Former Eagles and Seahawks WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside is participating in the #Falcons rookie camp on a tryout basis,” tweeted Meirov on Friday, May 12.

Why JJ Arcega-Whiteside Was a Bust With Eagles

The 26-year-old Arcega-Whiteside was selected 57th overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The big-framed 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver was expected to became a staple of the Eagles’ offense after he turned in a 1,000-yard, 14-touchdown campaign during the 2018 season at Stanford.

However, Arcega-Whiteside never panned out in Philadelphia. After mustering just 16 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown in 40 games and seven starts through three seasons, the Eagles attempted to convert Arcega-Whiteside from a wide receiver into a tight end prior to the 2022 season.

Not long after Arcega-Whiteside made the conversion, Philadelphia ended up trading the former highly touted wide receiver during the preseason to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for cornerback Ugo Amadi. However, he was waived prior to the start of the season, signed to the practice squad and eventually released during the 2022 season.

As CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani notes, Arcega-Whiteside was expected to emerge as a big red-zone target due to his frame.

“The big target was appreciated for his size at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, and basketball-like approach with the ball in the air, especially in the red zone,” writes Dajani. “But Arcega-Whiteside didn’t find huge success at the next level.”

Dajani also mentions how the Falcons have 12 wide receivers on its roster, which could make Arcega-Whiteside’s quest to make the roster difficult. With that being said, they only have one established receiver on the depth chart — Drake London — and the other somewhat experienced one (Scotty Miller) is just 5-foot-9. In other words, the Falcons could utilize Arcega-Whiteside as a specialty red-zone target due to his size.

“Just 26-years-old, Arcega-Whiteside could still have potential,” writes Dajani. “Making the roster won’t be easy, however, as the Falcons currently have 12 wide receivers on roster. Arthur Smith’s group is headlined by Drake London, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.”

Ex-Eagles Safety Andre Chachere Lands With Cardinals

Another former Eagles veteran is moving on.

Shortly after being waived by Philadelphia, former safety Andre Chachere is being claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The move will reunite him with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who left Philly for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.

“The Cardinals have claimed CB Andre Chachere off of waivers from the Eagles,” tweeted Yates on Tuesday, May 9. “He reunites with Jonathan Gannon.”

Chachere spent two seasons on the Eagles’ active roster, appearing mostly as a special teams ace. During his stint in Philadelphia, Chachere racked up 20 tackles along with appearing in 76% of the special teams snaps (322 snaps) and 141 special teams snaps during the 2022 season.

Following Chachere’s release, holdovers such as Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace along with veteran signees Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds along with rookie Sydney Brown will all compete for the two open starting positions at safety.