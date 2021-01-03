Eagles Rule Out Key Defensive Player, Giants ‘Rooting’ for NFC East Rivals

It’s going to be an odd night around the NFC East as rival fans become bandwagon jumpers. The New York Giants need the Philadelphia Eagles to win for them to take the division crown. The Birds are slated to take on the Washington Football Team at 8:20 p.m.

Judging by the reactions on social media, it’s causing some inner turmoil for Giants fans everywhere. New Yorkers can’t stand Philadelphians, and vice versa — and now they find themselves cheering for the boys in midnight green. The Giants’ 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon officially eliminated Dallas from the playoff picture.

The Eagles were knocked out of the postseason last week, but interestingly control the fate of the division. If they beat Washington, then the Giants win it and host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. Washington would wear the crown and get a home playoff game versus Tampa Bay should they top Philly tonight. Giants players, like their fans, are in a bit of a bind emotionally.

Sterling Shepard: “I won’t be caught dead in an #Eagles hat, but I’ll be at home rooting for them tonight with my family.”#Giants need an Eagles win to clinch berth in the #NFLPlayoffs. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 3, 2021

Ironically, Giants head coach Joe Judge is a Philly native who grew up a diehard Eagles fan. He talked about his family’s rooting interests back in October during an ESPN interview.

“My only rule with everybody that shows up that I either grew up with or [have] blood ties with: They’ve got to wear blue,” Judge said, via ESPN. “I respect their love for the Eagles, for being from the town. But, hey, look, man, you ain’t showing up and cheering against my kids’ Christmas now. So you better put on some blue and cheer for us.”

Giants fans cheering on the Eagles tonight. pic.twitter.com/UnnJmCAgI7 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) January 3, 2021

Nickell Robey-Coleman Placed on COVID-19 List

The Eagles got some bad news a few hours prior to kickoff after two players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. He and practice-squad running back Adrian Killins either tested positive or had been in close contact with someone who did.

Robey-Coleman’s absence subtracts from an already thin secondary that was forced to start an undrafted rookie, Michael Jacquet, in Week 16. The team elevated another undrafted rookie, Jameson Houston, from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. The Eagles are down to three healthy cornerbacks in Houston, Jacquet and starter Darius Slay. They may need to plug in either Elijah Riley or Grayland Arnold at the position.

“You’re going to be shorthanded sometimes,” outgoing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “Sometimes you’re going to be a full complement. Its part of the challenge of this job is trying to figure out a way to solve those problems.”

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and RB Adrian Killins on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list. Eagles have elevated CB Jameson Houston from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. pic.twitter.com/FeWYbvqHsp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 3, 2021

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Expected Back in 2021

It was widely believed that Eagles GM Howie Roseman would be back in 2021 and now there is a report to confirm it. According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Roseman isn’t on the hot seat in Philly and his return is a done deal.

We’re going to go with guys I do believe are safe. Doug Pederson, couple weeks ago, didn’t look like that. He is going to have to make a bunch of changes on his staff. And also, his general manager, Howie Roseman? He looked to be on the hot seat. He’s not. He’ll return to Philly as well.”

While a majority of fans (and a good chunk of media) have been pounding the drum for Roseman’s dismissal, it never appeared to be on the table. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie trusts the 45-year-old general manager way too much, almost like a son.

