Eagles Leave Key Rookie Inactive, Jason Kelce Makes Fashion Statement

The Philadelphia Eagles are only keeping three running backs active in Week 11. Miles Sanders was recently activated and takes on the feature back duties, with Jordan Howard and Boston Scott pitching in. Rookie Kenneth Gainwell was left inactive for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had talked about possibly keeping four backs active, but ultimately decided not to waste that extra roster spot. Third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett won’t dress in this one. That leaves Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew as the only two active signal-callers. The Eagles also left cornerbacks Kary Vincent Jr. and Tay Gowan inactive. Ditto for rookie defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion) wasn’t listed on the final injury report so he’s expected to suit up. Defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) were designated questionable. Both players are likely game-time decisions.

Jason Kelce Punches Gameday Clock

Starting center Jason Kelce has never been one to make fashion statements when showing up for work. Naturally, the Eagles had a little fun with his wardrobe selection on Sunday as he showed up to Lincoln Financial Field wearing rugged earth tones. He looked like an L.L. Bean model and Philly fans had fun with his entrance on social media.

Some of the best responses included “Looks like he’s about to put on his hard hat and go to work” (@dberg1215) and “he looks like many of my Wawa customers” (@Kenneth02712963). Kelce’s timing was impeccable after “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney made a surprise cameo on the team’s social media channels. Punch that clock, boys.

Malcolm Jenkins Returns to Philadelphia

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins returns to his old stomping grounds in Week 11. The three-time Pro Bowler was beloved in Philadelphia where he made big play after big play while helping the franchise win its first-ever Super Bowl in 2018. Jenkins was also a tireless advocate off the field, fighting for social justice and giving back to the community with his charity work.

Jenkins inked a four-year, $32 million in March 2020 to join the New Orleans Saints, although he still holds Philly dear to his heart. The 33-year-old still resides in the area during the offseason and grew up in nearby Piscataway, New Jersey. Obviously he was feeling emotional returning to Lincoln Financial Field as the enemy on Sunday. He recently talked to ESPN about his six-year stint in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I was able to show my authentic self, and realize the fan base really connected with who I was,” Jenkins told ESPN. “So I got a chance to be my complete, unfiltered self. And there was a reciprocity to it all. The more I gave to the city, the more the city gave to me. You don’t really find that too many times as an athlete or just a human being in general. It’s a connection that I cherish and was huge for my life.”