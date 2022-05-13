Eagles Schedule Release: 5 Most Important Matchups of 2022

The NFL announced their full slate of 17 games for the 2022 season, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ opener on September 11. They will travel to face the Detroit Lions for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field.

That should be a good way to start things off as the Lions aren’t expected to be a playoff team. The Eagles beat them 44-6 last season in a game credited for turning the 2021 season around. Philadelphia forced three fumbles – including a Darius Slay scoop-and-score touchdown – and sacked Jared Goff six times in that one.

The Eagles’ home opener is set for September 19 as part of a special double-header on ESPN/ABC. They’ll welcome Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings to Lincoln Financial Field for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff. The last time the two teams met was 2019 when the Vikings beat the Eagles 38-20.

5 Can’t-Miss Games: Welcome Home, Carson Wentz

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Week 4: October 2, 1 p.m.: Doug Pederson – the only head coach in franchise history to win a Lombardi Trophy – is coming to town. Woo-hoo. Get those cool visors on and make sure to give him a standing ovation before the coin toss. After that, it’s well within your right to boo – or deliver a flower bouquet to Nick Sirianni. Jacksonville went 2-14 last season, but this could be a trap game. Trevor Lawrence needed a coach. And Pederson is the quarterback whisperer.

Congratulations to Doug Pederson on getting the Jaguars job. Trevor Lawrence is very fortunate. Doug will help him reach his enormous potential. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) February 4, 2022

Eagles at Cowboys, Week 16: December 24, 4:25 p.m.: The NFL Schedule Gods got this one right: the two best teams from 2021 – and arguably the NFC East’s two biggest rivals – could be potentially battling for the divisional crown in late December. Dallas has won three straight games in this series dating back to 2020. And Jalen Hurts has never beaten the Cowboys in his career. Dallas leads the all-time series 72-54.

If you are a family member/friend of mine and you are a Cowgirls fan, do not ask me for tickets! 😂 — Haason Reddick #7 (@Haason7Reddick) May 3, 2022

Eagles at Cardinals: Week 5, October 9, 4:25 p.m.: The Zach Ertz homecoming will have to wait as this one is scheduled to play in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals are expected to be Super Bowl contenders once again behind star quarterback Kyler Murray; however, DeAndre Hopkins won’t make the trip due to a drug suspension. Interesting storyline: rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra getting to meet Ertz, the guy who grew up idolizing.

See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022

Eagles vs. Steelers, Week 8: October 10, 1 p.m.: The battle for cross-state supremacy returns after a two-year hiatus. Pittsburgh should be an interesting team to watch this season as they attempt to replace future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. Rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mitchell Trubisky are expected to duke it out at training camp. The last time these two teams met was 2020 when the Steelers beat the Eagles 38-29. Philadelphia holds a 48-29-3 lead over Pittsburgh in the all-time series.

The whole Pitt Panthers' team met Kenny Pickett as he got off the bus after the Steelers drafted him. Really cool moment and support from his now former teammates. (via @steelers YouTube series, "The Standard"). #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8rdwb8s7cS — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) May 12, 2022

Eagles vs. Commanders, Week 10: November 14, 8:15 p.m.: The Eagles get the newly-named “Commies” twice but the second date is the hot ticket item. Why? Because Carson Wentz. Duh. The one-time Eagles franchise quarterback will be returning to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since his (reportedly) acrimonious exit. Boo! The NFL smartly penciled it in for “Monday Night Football” so new ESPN announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck can charm you with their hyperbole while rehashing all the glorious drama. Of course, there’s always a chance Wentz is benched by Week 10.

Eagles vs. Saints, Week 17: January 1, 1 p.m.: Happy New Year! Philadelphia and New Orleans have become unlikely rivals in recent years. Maybe it was from Alvin Kamara’s expletive-driven shade in 2018. Maybe it was Marcus Davenport’s dirty play (and Jordan Mailata’s reaction) from 2021. Or perhaps it stems from Sean Payton’s unlikeable mug. Who knows. Either way, this is a new era for the Saints under new coach Dennis Allen and quarterback Andy Dalton. The Eagles need the Saints to lose a lot of games in 2022 so the picks from that lop-sided draft trade rise higher up the board.