Eagles Could Sign Ex-$30 Million Quarterback as Potential QB2: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles could sign a notable veteran as their new backup quarterback.

As reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is drawing interest from the Eagles. The 30-year-old Brissett served as the Browns’ starter at the beginning of the season due to Deshaun Watson’s suspension, starting the first 11 games. The veteran quarterback is also drawing interest from another NFC playoff team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Browns veteran quarterback Jacob Brissett has drawn interest from teams, including #Buccaneers #Eagles others at start of #NFLFreeAgency, per league sources,” says Wilson. “Passed for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and rushed for 243 yards, two scores last season.”

Why the Eagles Could Sign Jacoby Brissett

Brissett went 4-7 as the Browns’ starting quarterback, while posting arguably the best numbers of his career in his stint as Cleveland’s starter. The seven-year veteran posted career-highs in completion percentage (64%) and passer rating (88.9).

While Brissett has never been dominant on the stat sheet, he does possess loads of experience. The former third-round draft pick has started 48 games to along with 76 career appearances while playing for a number of teams. Brissett has started for four different teams, including the likes of the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

With Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew hitting free agency, there’s the very likely possibility that Minshew bolts for a better chance at a starting gig. Considering Jalen Hurts is entrenched as Philadelphia’s starting quarterback, Minshew will only see the field in case of an injury.

While Brissett has started many games — and previously was the Colts’ full-time starting quarterback — he has played the role of backup several times in his career. Not only did Brissett begin his career as the Patriots’ third-string quarterback, he also was initially the Colts’ backup quarterback before an injury to Andrew Luck thrust him into the starting lineup. He once again became Indianapolis’ starter when Luck announced his retirement prior to the start of the 2019 season. Brissett also played the role of backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

In other words, he would accept the role of backup to Hurts and would be a worthy fill-in starter in the event of a Hurts injury. Minshew started games in each of the past two seasons due to Hurts being injured, starting four games and going 1-3 in the process.

Dolphins Showing Interest In Gardner Minshew: Report

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins may be targeting Minshew as their new backup quarterback.

“The Dolphins need to find a reliable No. 2 next week, and they assuredly know it,” Jackson says. The name I keep hearing with them is Gardner Minshew,’ said one NFL person involved in the free agent quarterback market. Will Minshew – who has been a solid quarterback over 24 NFL starts – be the one the Dolphins pursue when free agency begins Monday? That’s unclear.”

While Brissett’s numbers don’t pop off — 48 touchdowns to 23 interceptions, 84.4 passer rating — Minshew’s do at 44 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a 93.1 career passer rating. In other words, Minshew has a better chance of finding playing time in Miami for a quarterback with concussion problems compared to in Philadelphia.

If the Eagles do lose Minshew, don’t be surprised if Brissett is the team’s new backup quarterback.