Eagles Could Sign 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Playmaker: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could sign a three-time Super Bowl champion coming off of a career year.

As suggested by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, one last offseason move the Eagles should make is signing safety Duron Harmon. As Spielberger writes, Philadelphia’s current group safeties are largely young or inexperienced. By signing the 32-year-old Harmon, the Eagles would add a heavily experienced safety to their depth chart.

“Harmon has logged more than 1,000 snaps in three consecutive seasons, a valuable source of reliability with Philadelphia’s current position group largely made up of younger and/or inexperienced players,” writes Spielberger.

Duron Harmon is a Proven Playmaker

Despite being 32 years of age with 10 years of experience, Harmon is coming off of a career year. During the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Harmon started 16 of his 17 appearances while notching 86 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles to go along with a defensive touchdown last season.

“Harmon earned a 77.6 coverage grade in 2022 with multiple interceptions for the sixth year in a row to go along with a career-high 67 tackles and 11 defensive stops,” writes Spielberger. “After a very strong Eagles draft that also addressed positional needs, there are effectively no holes on the team’s roster. Depth at tight end was an area we planned to mention here, but Philadelphia went ahead and added free agent Dan Arnold.”

Furthermore, while Harmon is definitely up there in age, there’s not a lot of wear and tear on his body. Harmon spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls in the process. However, he was never a full-time starter in New England, with his eight games started in 2019 marking a career-high up until that point. In other words, Harmon didn’t emerge as a full-time starter until the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions.

Through 10 seasons, Harmon has started 78 of 161 games and has 401 tackles to go along with 23 interceptions. As Spielberger mentioned, Harmon is a proven playmaker.

Why Eagles Should Consider Duron Harmon

Adding Harmon to the roster would make him the fifth-oldest player on the team. As far as safeties are concerned, Philadelphia’s oldest safety is 27-year-old Justin Evans.

When considering the Eagles are coming off of an offseason where they lost both of their starting safeties — C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps — you can never have enough insurance at a key position. Philadelphia did add both Evans and Terrell Edmunds in free agency, who have years of starting experience. However, neither of them have the playoff pedigree that Harmon has, having appeared in seven different postseasons.

The Eagles also added safety Sydney Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. With that being said, they have some roster space on the 90-man roster heading into offseason activities following the release of safety Andre Chachere.

According to Spotrac, Harmon’s market value is a mere $2.9 million per year. If Philadelphia wants an experienced safety who could potentially make a difference during a deep postseason run, it may be worth kicking the tires on signing Harmon.