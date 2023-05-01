Eagles Sign ‘Big’ Playmaker Receiver Who Was Compared to A.J. Green: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Jalen Hurts’ former teammate.

Shortly following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles stayed active in signing undrafted free agents. One of the more notable undrafted free agents the Eagles are signing is Hurts’ former teammate at the University of Oklahoma, Jadon Haselwood. Haselwood more recently starred at the University of Arkansas, where he led the team during the 2022 season with 59 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Via Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports:

“The Eagles are set to sign former Arkansas and Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood as an undrafted free agent, a source tells on3sports,” wrote Zenitz on Saturday, April 29.

Jadon Haselwood Was Compared to Former NFL Veteran A.J. Green

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound receiver is a big-bodied target that could potentially emerge as a possession receiver in the NFL. In fact, although Haselwood never posted amazing production in college, he was a five-star recruit once compared to seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green.

Via Chad Reuter of NFL.com:

“Former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards gave Haselwood a great compliment by saying he was the best high school receiver prospect he had seen since A.J. Green,” writes Reuter. “The Georgia product was a five-star recruit who not only starred on the gridiron but also won a state title in hurdles.”

During his lone season playing with Hurts at Oklahoma as a true freshman back in 2019, he caught 19 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown.

While Haselwood is big and athletic, he’s lacking speed. His 40-yard dash time was clocked at just 4.66 seconds. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com states that his lack of experience on special teams could cost him a roster spot as a No. 5 or No. 6 receiver.

“Big possession target requiring work from the slot to create catch opportunities,” writes Zierlein. “Haselwood has good size and the strength to make contested catches underneath, but he lacks the speed or separation burst to uncover and stay open against NFL man coverage. His testing could make a difference for him, but a lack of special teams experience could hurt his cause to make it as a WR5/6.”

Why Jadon Haselwood Faces Uphill Battle in Making Roster

As currently constructed, the Eagles have eight veteran receivers on their roster. Starters A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith are guaranteed locks to make the roster, while former Atlanta Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins will battle it out for the slot receiver role.

Meanwhile, the receivers outside of the top four will all be battling for a roster spot, including Greg Ward, Tyrie Cleveland, Britain Covey and Devon Allen. Philadelphia also signed undrafted free agent receiver Joseph Ngata out of Clemson.

When looking at the Eagles’ depth chart, they are lacking a big bonafide red zone threat outside of Brown. Haselwood could potentially find a place on the roster as a go-to option for Hurts in the red zone. However, with the top four spots potentially being locked up, he faces a difficult battle in making it to the 53-man roster.

If Philadelphia chooses not to keep him around as a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver, the Eagles could very well sign him to the practice squad.