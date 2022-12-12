Eagles Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler Following Injury to Key Player

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing a former three-time Pro Bowler.

Following punter Arryn Siposs’ ankle injury suffered in the team’s win over the New York Giants in Week 14, the Eagles have found a replacement. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, December 12, Philadelphia has signed three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection Brett Kern.

“Eagles are signing former Titans’ Pro-Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace punter and holder Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely after getting hurt Sunday, per league source,” says Schefter.

Kern Was Elite Punter for Several Seasons

Kern last played for the Tennessee Titans, spending 13 years with the franchise. However, he was released during the preseason after losing a battle to rookie Ryan Stonehouse.

The 36-year-old Kern was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls between 2017 and 2019. He also racked up a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2019 season and a Second-Team All-Pro selection during the 2017 season.

The 14-year veteran led the league in yards per punt for three consecutive seasons (2017-2019). Furthermore, he’s the Titans’ all-time career leader in gross punting average (45.9 yards), net punting average (40.8) and punts inside the 20 (373)

As noted by head coach Nick Sirianni while speaking to reporters on Monday, Siposs is expected to miss some time.

“Arryn’s [injury] is looking like it’s going to be a little longer than we expected,” Sirianni said, via NBC Sports. “And so we will have to bring somebody in. Don’t really know how long it’s going to be. But we’re planning and we’ll obviously bring somebody in. We’re working through that right now.”

Siposs suffered the injury after his punt was blocked in the second quarter versus the Giants. However, the 30-year-old quickly recovered and picked up the ball, nearly rushing for a first down in the process. He was hit awkwardly on the play and had to be helped to the sideline.

As mentioned by Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports, Siposs has improved during his second season with Philadelphia.

“This season, Siposs has performed pretty well,” says Zangaro. “He’s punted 44 times and is averaging 45.6 yards per punt, up from 43.9 last season. And he has downed 36.4% of his punts inside the 20-yard line, up from 30.9% last season.”

The Eagles will roll with Kern until Siposs recovers from his injury.

Eagles Could Reunite With Former Safety

Philadelphia could be rather busy with signings this week.

After signing Kern, they could be targeting one of their former players. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Eagles hosted veteran safety Anthony Harris on Monday.

Harris spent the 2021 season with the Eagles, starting 14 of his appearances and racking up 72 tackles. However, he was released prior to the start of the 2022 season and eventually landed with the Denver Broncos. Harris appeared in three games before he was released earlier this month.

As noted by Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, Philadelphia is likely targeting Harris to injuries to key players at the safety position.

“A reason Philly could afford to move on from Harris three months ago was because of the acquisition of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson,” says Dajani. “However, with Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship injured, the Eagles could use some help in the secondary.”

In eight seasons, Harris has started 61 of his 98 career appearances.