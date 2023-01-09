Eagles Star Projected to Sign $51 Million Contract

A Philadelphia Eagles star is looking to cash in on a big deal in the 2023 offseason.

As projected by Spotrac, Eagles starting cornerback James Bradberry is predicted to sign a three-year, $51 million deal as a free agent. Bradberry’s projected value $17.1 million per season, which would make him the ninth-highest paid cornerback in the league.

It would also make him the third-highest paid player on the Eagles’ roster behind Darius Slay and Lane Johnson.

Eagles Signed Bradberry to Bargain Deal

The contract would represent a monumental increase from Bradberry’s current deal with the Eagles. The veteran cornerback signed a one-year, $7.25 million contract with Philadelphia following his abrupt release from the New York Giants back in May. The ex-Pro Bowler’s previous deal with the Giants was previously for $45 million across three years, signed during the 2020 offseason.

The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the Eagles’ top defensive players, posting 54 tackles and three interceptions while starting all 17 games for Philadelphia this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bradberry has ranked as one of the top cornerbacks in the league this season. The seventh-year cornerback has posted a 74.1 defensive grade and 80.2 grade in coverage this season. Among cornerbacks with at least 500 defensive snaps, Bradberry ranks 14th in defensive grade and seventh in coverage grade.

There’s little doubt that Bradberry will cash in big after signing a bargain contract with the Eagles last offseason. The Giants gave Bradberry a bad deal when they released him following the NFL draft rather than during the period of free agency.

Bradberry Ranks as a Top Free Agent in 2023

Justin Leger of Yahoo News lists Bradberry as the seventh-best free agent in 2023.

“Bradberry proved with Philadelphia that he’s one of the top cornerbacks in the league,” said Leger. “His performance should earn him a pretty penny in free agency as the top cornerback available.”

As stressed by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox prior to the end of the season on Dec. 26, the Eagles should sign Bradberry to a three-year, $45 million deal.

“The Eagles have been rewarded handsomely,” said Knox. “Bradberry has started all 15 games and has allowed an opposing passer rating of only 42.2 in coverage. There are two main reasons why extending Bradberry now would be logical. First, much of his deal is prorated over the next four seasons, with contract years that automatically void in the spring. The $5 million in dead money could be folded into an extension, minimizing the 2023 cap hit on a new deal.”

The Eagles have a number of big-time free agents on the defensive side of the ball, with Bradberry, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox among the big names. In addition to Philadelphia’s defensive standouts, they’ll also have to worry about re-signing starting running back Miles Sanders.

At the current moment, the Eagles are projected to have $10.5 million in available cap space entering the offseason.

Considering Philadelphia is in the beginning stages of building a potential dynasty, re-signing Bradberry will be absolutely imperative considering he’s arguably the top player on a defensive unit that ranks second in yards allowed and fifth in turnovers forced.