Eagles-Steelers Injury Report: Starter Makes Emphatic Statement

Everything had been trending up toward Lane Johnson returning to action in Week 8. The Philadelphia Eagles right tackle was a full participant at Thursday’s practice, then he took to Twitter to make a loud, emphatic statement about his playing status.

Yes, Johnson is locked and loaded. It was never really a question as far as Johnson was concerned. He told reporters that he expected to start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. He was just waiting for team doctors to officially clear him out of the concussion protocol. Which they did.

The Eagles were being extra cautious with Johnson who has three concussions in five years. No one seems too concerned about any long-term damage or lingering effects.

“I had three. Brett Favre had about 38, so I think I’ll be OK,” Johnson said, via Eagles Today’s Ed Kracz. “I feel good, though. Just a process you gotta go through. I feel like it’s pretty far advanced than what it was a couple of years ago.”

Johnson left the Cowboys game late in the second quarter after he started “puking a little bit” and had trouble “remembering some plays.” He was pitching a shutout — no sacks or pressures — in 1-on-1 coverage against Micah Parsons until the injury occurred. He never returned. Jack Driscoll came in and struggled at times, giving up three pressures but no sacks.

Eagles-Steelers Thursday Injury Report

The Eagles listed four players on Thursday’s injury report. Defensive end Brandon Graham was a “limited participant” due to a hamstring issue, which was an improvement since he was sidelined (DNP) on Wednesday. The other injured guys — T Lane Johnson (concussion), CB Josh Jobe (shoulder), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle) — were all full participants. Nothing to worry about there.

Meanwhile, the Steelers listed eight guys on Thursday’s injury report. CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) missed a second straight day of practice, with DT Cameron Heyward getting a veteran rest day. Defensive back Josh Jackson (groin) was a limited participant. Everyone else seems good to go, including talented tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle).

Bye Week Helped Guys Rest, Break the Monotony

All-Pro center Jason Kelce had been nursing a sprained ankle heading into the bye week. The injury didn’t cause him to miss any games, but it was clearly bothering him and it showed. He used the time away to heal up and clear his mind from the football grind.

“The break kind of lets everybody rest, get away from the game for a little bit,” Kelce said. “And I find usually that first week back guys have more energy and more focus because you kind of broke up the monotony of the season a little bit. You gotta emphasize it, right? Nick [Sirianni] and the coaches are doing a good job of making sure the guys are back in the right mindset and it feels good.”