Eagles Make Surprising Move by Releasing Veteran Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a sudden cut following the conclusion of rookie minicamp.

As announced by the Eagles, Philadelphia is releasing veteran safety Andre Chachere. Chachere had appeared in 23 games with the Eagles over the past two seasons, including seven games during the 2022 campaign.

Via Sage Hurley of the Eagles’ official website:

Andre Chachere Has Played for 5 Different NFL Teams

The 27-year-old Chachere has bounced on and off of NFL rosters since entering the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. After having stints with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, Chachere was claimed off waivers by the Eagles prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Although Chachere spent time with four different teams prior to landing with Philadelphia, he didn’t make his debut until the 2021 season with the Eagles. The San Jose State product emerged as arguably Philadelphia’s most valuable special teams contributor, notching 15 tackles in 16 games while appearing in 322 special teams snaps, the second-most on the team. Chachere’s 322 snaps represented 76% of the Eagles’ plays on special teams during the 2021 season.

After spending the entire 2021 season on the Eagles’ 53-man roster, Chachere was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season before he was signed to the practice squad. Chachere temporarily spent time on the active roster, notching five tackles in seven games during the 2022 season.

Why Eagles Are Releasing Andre Chachere

Chachere’s latest release marks the fifth time he’s been released by Philadelphia and the 14th time he’s been released overall.

Via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Any opportunity I get, I’m very thankful,” Chachere said back in November. “Every time I’ve been let go and picked up, I’m always thankful, whether it’s just a workout, practice squad, finally making a roster, whatever it is, I’m just thankful for the opportunity, and I’ll never take it for granted.”

Chachere also spoke of his career as a journeyman who is constantly on the fringe of an NFL team’s roster.

“It’s definitely one day at a time,” Chachere said. “You never know what’s going on upstairs, and you just try to control what you can control, and all I can control is how I prepare, make sure I my best foot forward every day and try to leave good impressions on everybody, and whatever happens after that happens, and I know whatever I did, I’ll be happy with it.”

The Eagles’ stacked depth chart at defensive back likely left little opportunity for Chachere to make the 53-man roster this upcoming season. Philadelphia has 15 defensive backs under contract and they have five key safeties who will battle for starting jobs this season in holdovers Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace, veteran signees Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans and rookie safety Sydney Brown.

Following Chachere’s release, Philadelphia currently has 86 players on its roster. That means the Eagles have four available spots for its 90-man roster.