Eagles Are ‘Potential’ Trade Destination for $29 Million Pro Bowler: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could be a prime landing spot for one of the NFL’s top young players.

As proposed by CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani, the Eagles are a “potential” trade destination for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The 25-year-old has requested a trade from the Buccaneers, as reported by ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Dajani explains why the Eagles could be his next team if White had his choice.

“If White had his way, his next team may be the Philadelphia Eagles,” writes Dajani on Tuesday, April 11. “On new Eagles cornerback Greedy Williams’ Instagram post of him signing with the team back on March 22, White was one of the top commenters saying, ‘Let’s make it happen.'”

Why the Eagles Could Consider Trade for LB Devin White

As further detailed by Dajani, the Eagles have a sudden lack of depth at the off-ball linebacker position. Starters from last season, Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards, left for other teams during free agency. That means Philadelphia’s projected starters at the position are 2022 third-round draft pick Nakobe Dean — who played just 34 defensive snaps last season — and free agent signee Nicholas Morrow.

“Philadelphia has a need at White’s position, with two of its starting linebackers from the 2022 season’s run to the Super Bowl, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, departing in free agency,” writes Dajani. “However, it will come down to whether or not general manager Howie Roseman opts to invest in an off-ball linebacker in the same way the Ravens did for Roquan Smith recently.”

The mention of Roquan Smith is important because the Baltimore Ravens invested in Smith heavily by not only trading major assets — second and fifth-round picks along with linebacker A.J. Klein — but by then signing him to a five-year, $100 million contract ($60 million guaranteed), making him the highest-paid player at the position.

For perspective, White’s projected market value is $20.1 million per year — $80.4 million across four seasons — which would make him the new highest-paid player at the position, according to Spotrac.

Why Devin White Wants Trade From Buccaneers

As Laine reports, White is “fed up” with his current situation. His current deal will pay him $11.7 million during the final year of his rookie contract.

“One of the sources told ESPN that White has grown increasingly frustrated with the team and is ‘fed up,'” says Laine. “The source did not provide specifics on the root cause of White’s frustration, but said he has become very unhappy in his current situation. Another source told ESPN that White’s frustrations stem from negotiations over a new contract.”

It’s worth noting that as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, the Buccaneers don’t want to trade White. However, that could obviously change if he is unhappy with the team and has we inch closer towards the NFL draft in late April.

There’s little doubt that White would immediately become one of the Eagles’ top players, especially along the front seven. Philadelphia is going through major turnover along the front of their defense, including the loss of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Not only is White one of the top linebackers in the league, he racked up 124 tackles last season, leading the Buccaneers in tackles for the third consecutive year.

The question becomes, is Philadelphia willing to sacrifice draft capital along with investing heavy money in White? The Eagles did allow key defensive players such as Hargrave and C.J. Gardner Johnson to walk in free agency without paying them. Would the Eagles really acquire White and make him the highest-paid player at the position at over $20 million per year?

While White would undoubtedly be a nice fit in the Eagles’ defense, the idea of Philadelphia giving up assets and signing him to a big-money deal is too hard to envision.