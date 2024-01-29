Star-Studded Trade Proposal Sees Eagles Land 2-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for one of the top players at his position.

In a “hypothetical” trade proposal pitched by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Eagles would acquire Denver Broncos two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II in exchange for defensive end Josh Sweat, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

While the Broncos have been bullish when it comes to dealing away their top franchise piece, Knox argues that a first-round draft pick may entice them into dealing their star cornerback.

“A pass-rusher like Sweat and a first-round pick might qualify,” writes Knox. “While that would be a lot for Philly to surrender, Surtain is worth it. He’s arguably the best young corner in the league, and he’d be a major asset playing opposite Darius Slay in Philadelphia.”

Why Eagles Need to Acquire Patrick Surtain II

The need for Surtain makes perfect sense considering James Bradberry appears to be on the decline. Bradberry was a major liability in coverage towards the end of the season, allowing five receptions on six targets — one was a dropped touchdown pass by Mike Evans — for 108 yards (21.8 yards per reception) for four first downs and a touchdown in the 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Bradberry technically has two years left on his deal with $13 million owed for the duration of that deal. However, his lackluster play during the 2023 season — he posted a mediocre 56.6 defensive grade and 54.7 grade in coverage this season, major declines from the 74.1 defensive grade and 80.2 grade in coverage he posted during the 2022 season — means Philadelphia needs to acquire another starting cornerback rather than run back another season with the veteran corner.

By comparison, Surtain is one of the top corners in the NFL. While he had a bit of a down year this past season by his standards, he ranked as one of the top corners during the 2022 season. His 86.8 defensive grade ranked second among all cornerbacks and his 86.7 grade in coverage ranked third.

Adding Surtain with Darius Slay gives the Eagles arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL.

Why Broncos Are More Approachable When It Comes to a Patrick Surtain Trade

Knox argues that the Broncos’ need for a franchise quarterback — Russell Wilson appears to be on the way out after being benched before the end of the season — is why the Broncos will be more approachable when it comes to a trade involving Surtain.

“Reengaging in the pursuit of Surtain would absolutely make sense for Philadelphia,” writes Knox. “Whether the Broncos would be willing to deal after rebuffing offers only a few months ago is another matter. However, Denver’s looming decision on Russell Wilson and potential pursuit of a replacement quarterback could make the Broncos more willing to trade for draft capital now.”

While Sweat has been a productive defensive end for Philadelphia — he posted 11 sacks during the Eagles’ 2022 season, one of four players on the team to post at least 10 sacks — the Broncos would probably want a defensive building block in exchange for their top player.

Considering Sweat is a former Pro Bowler and has 35 career sacks, the Broncos could use an experienced edge rusher — especially when considering their top sack artists were outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper (8.5 sacks) and Nik Bonnito (8 sacks) during the 2023 season. Their top sack artist on the defensive line was Zach Allen, who had five sacks this season and has just 16.5 sacks in his five-year career.

This is the type of trade that would benefit the Eagles, who are in win-now mode, and the Broncos, who are looking for draft capital to select their next franchise quarterback.