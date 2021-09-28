‘Double Bird’: Eli Manning Shares Hilarious Story About Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t give anyone much to to talk about on the field. Laugh, yes. They were thoroughly embarrassed on Monday Night Football (Sept. 27) against the Dallas Cowboys. Final score: 41-21.

Forget the game and the box score. The highlight came in the fourth quarter during the “Peyton & Show” on ESPN2 when Eli Manning shared a hilarious story of his many visits to Philly.

Former Eagles great Chris Long was their guest as the topic turned to those passionate Philly fans. The trio was joking about Santa Claus getting booed, then Manning chimed in to tell the following tale:

I felt like I got treated worse than Santa Claus whenever I went there. You know, you play in a lot of stadiums, you go in – I’d go into Dallas, you see some people there, they might give you a high five or a ‘good to see you.’ You go to Philly, you’re getting the ‘double bird’ right from a nine-year-old kid. I would give the ‘double bird’ but I’m not sure you can do that on TV. I think you can blur that out, right? The ‘double bird’ by a nine-year-old and they were saying things about my mom. Peyton, I can’t even tell you what they said about mom. I’d have to Google it to find out what it meant.

Ex-Eagles great Chris Long joins Peyton & Eli and defends Philly fans as Eli whines about getting the “double bird” from a 9-year-old. 😂 #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sqNWAKOn8X — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 28, 2021

Long was laughing uncontrollably while defending the fan base. The retired defensive end won a Super Bowl in Philly so he saw the highest of highs in his two seasons there. It is what it is.

Nick Saban Comments on Jalen Hurts

The Eagles were down 27-7 in the third quarter when Jalen Hurts turned on a switch. The dual-threat quarterback guided his team down the field on an eight-play, 90-yard touchdown drive to make it a 13-point game. Coincidentally, Nick Saban – Hurts’ college coach at Alabama – was talking about Hurts on ESPN2.

“There’s not very many guys that play college football that went 26-2 as a starter and get replaced,” Saban said, referring to Hurts getting benched for Tua Tagovailoa, “and I think it speaks a lot to him that he stayed here for another year and really worked on becoming a better passer.”

"There's not many guys that ever played college football that went 26-2 as a starter and got replaced. … It speaks a lot to him that he stayed here for another year." Nick Saban with some major praise about Jalen Hurts' character 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BE0tOhEYeS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

Hurts finished 25-of-39 for 326 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He took the blame for the loss after the game despite total domination by the Cowboys.

“It’s tough, it’s tough,” Hurts said. “And I take complete ownership for how I played and how it affected the team. I got to do a better job, clearly.”

Eagles Leave 5 Players Inactive

The Eagles left five players inactive in Week 3: QB Gardner Minshew, S Rodney McLeod, LB Davion Taylor, T Jordan Mailata, G Jack Anderson. The latter was the new kid on the block after Philly swiped him off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Meanwhile, Mailata and McLeod are recovering from knee injuries while Taylor remains day-to-day with a calf issue. Minshew is healthy but the Eagles are keep two quarterbacks active on gameday.