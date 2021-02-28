Ex-Eagles Player Tabbed Surprising Next Host of ‘The Bachelor’

It’s been a whirlwind year for Emmanuel Acho. First, his popular “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” was developed into a best-selling book and now he’s landed one of the most coveted television gigs around.

The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker announced on Saturday that he’ll be the next host of “The Bachelor” on ABC. The 30-year-old takes over for host Chris Harrison who has temporarily stepped down after some controversial remarks. Acho played three seasons in the NFL, including stops with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. He retired with 33 career tackles in 20 games, mostly used as a special-teams player.

IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then! 🌹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWBXT6Kv6J — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 27, 2021

His book came out in November and immediately topped the New York Times best-seller list following a huge endorsement from Oprah Winfrey. He’s also a regular sports talker on FS1, FOX Sports and SiriusXM where he discusses all things NFL.

Acho had earned a reputation as a hard-core Carson Wentz apologist dating back to last year and continued to defend him after the trade. He predicted a lot of regret for Philly and guaranteed Wentz would succeed “long before the Eagles ever will.”

Acho Defended Doug Pederson, Too

Acho hasn’t just been in Wentz’s corner in recent weeks. No, he was one of the strongest voices to come out in support of dismissed head coach Doug Pederson. The 52-year-old coach guided the Eagles to the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl championship only three years ago — and now he’s gone, banished from the building after a 4-11-1 campaign.

NOOOO, HUGE mistake by the #Eagles! Doug Pederson should submit his resume back to the #Eagles without his name on it, and they’d higher him again since he’s the most qualified! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 11, 2021

It fits the pattern he established with Wentz who he constantly praised before and after his trade to the Indianapolis Colts on Feb. 19. He went so far as to call the Colts immediate “Super Bowl contenders” with the kid from North Dakota State now leading the offense.

Carson Wentz instantly makes the #Colts Super Bowl contenders. Top 5 running game

Top 10 defense

The coach that made him elite pic.twitter.com/P7F9VFwZ1j — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 18, 2021

“You have a roster depletion problem. You have an injury problem,” Acho said back on Nov. 19 before Wentz was even benched. “You have an offensive stability from an offensive coordinator problem, from the last several years. But do you have a Carson Wentz problem? No.”

Would Eagles Take Micah Parsons at Pick Six?

Speaking of linebackers, would the Eagles take one with the sixth overall pick? Penn State stud Micah Parsons is expected to be sitting there for them in the first round. He would fill a huge need at a position that’s been neglected for at least a decade.

It seems like a stretch for them to consider Parsons, but it’s not unfathomable. ESPN’s Todd McShay put Parsons in a midnight green jersey during his first mock draft last month. Here is what he wrote:

The Eagles haven’t drafted an off-the-ball linebacker in the first two rounds since 2012 when they took Mychal Kendricks at No. 46 overall. But wow, is Parsons special. He can drop in coverage, wrap up in run defense or get to the QB when turned loose on a blitz. While wide receiver remains a problem even after drafting Jalen Reagor in the first round last April — and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase will be tempting — this WR class is deep and still offers playmakers when Philly is back on the clock on Day 2. Trading back is an option, but if the Eagles stay home, this pick at No. 6 is all about the best player available: Parsons.

Been so long since we’ve seen him play that it’s easy to forget what a dog Micah Parsons is when coming downhill pic.twitter.com/FAVwZOibFo — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 22, 2021

