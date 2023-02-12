Cowboys Legend on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘Keep Your Mouth Closed’

There has been a ton of trash talking from NFC rivals this week trying to diminish what the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles have achieved. Despite being only one win away from a Lombardi Trophy, this team somehow lucked into the Super Bowl with a quarterback who doesn’t deserve to be there. Stop it.

Stop it now. Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, arguably the greatest running back in NFL history, went on record with his support for Jalen Hurts earlier this week. Smith thinks the Eagles have a “great chance” to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. If they do walk away with the hardware, it’ll be because of Hurts.

“I love him. He’s a proven champion,” Smith said, via NBC10’s Rob Kuestner. “They have a great chance of winning this week and he is the reason why they will win.”

When asked what Cowboys fans might think of him backing Hurts and the Eagles, Smith got brutally honest. He said: “Can’t say nothing. Can’t say nothing. Keep your mouth closed.”

Smith’s words were contradictory to an implication by Jerry Jones that the Eagles had mortgaged the future for a championship this year. The 80-year-old billionaire owner said Philadelphia would “pay for it later.” Meanwhile, former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson fielded a call from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to find out what Jones was talking about considering Philly is armed with 2 first-round picks in 2023.

“I said, ‘I have no idea,’” Johnson said, via The Inquirer. “I think the Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be good for a long time.”

Chris Simms Doubles Down on Jalen Hurts’ Hate

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms refuses to back down from comments where he inferred that Jalen Hurts was a system quarterback. He has had every opportunity to apologize and won’t do it. Simms is determined to die on that hot-take hill, fueling his absurdity with more back-handed compliments aimed at Hurts during Super Bowl Week.

“I understand the pocket passing is there, right, but you have to worry about so many other things to play Philadelphia,” Simms told John Clark. “And, of course, Jalen Hurts is a big part of that and he capitalizes on all that, and I am certainly not trying to take anything away from that, but how would I put this? Playing quarterback for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier quarrterback jobs in the sport.”

“Playing quarterback for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier QB jobs in the sport.” — Chris Simms 🤡pic.twitter.com/pH6ZatDpPH — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 8, 2023

San Francisco 49ers Continue to Fire Shots at Eagles

First, Brandon Aiyuk fired shots at the Philadelphia Eagles for getting lucky in the NFC Championship Game. They only won because the San Francisco 49ers lost both their quarterbacks, the only ones rostered at the time. Okay, sure. Now his teammates have curiously piled on the hate in a full-on sour grapes campaign. Receiver Deebo Samuel told Mad Dog Sports Radio that the game wouldn’t have been close if Brock Purdy didn’t get hurt.

49ers K Robbie Gould: “If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense.” The 49ers are embarrassing themselves. pic.twitter.com/3gDHJpoUqC — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 10, 2023

Then, kicker Robbie Gould joined 33rd Team’s Trey Wingo where he picked the Chiefs over the Eagles before adding that “if you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re probably going to have a pretty solid day on defense.” Yikes. Really?

San Francisco wasn’t done, though. Running back Christian McCaffrey finished up the whine-fest by telling Kay Adams that the 49ers felt like “something got stolen” from them in the conference championship.

“It’s really tough,” McCaffrey said on the “Up & Adams” show. “You don’t want to make excuses obviously. It just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game. It’s a really good team that we played. But it feels like something got stolen from you.”