Ex-Eagles QB Who Inked Franchise-Record Contract Could Sign With Seahawks

A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback could be signing with an NFC Rival.

As reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC, former Eagles QB Carson Strong worked out for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, January 3. The rookie quarterback is best known for his preseason stint with the Eagles before he was cut prior to the start of the season.

“Seahawks worked out Carson Strong, Connor Weddington, Chris Steele, Marcus Santos-Silva and Gavin Robertson,” reported Wilson.

Strong Signed Record Deal for Undrafted Free Agent

Strong spent training camp and the preseason with the Eagles after signing a franchise-record $320,000 as an undrafted free agent. Many assumed he would make Philadelphia’s roster or practice squad considering his record-signing deal. However, he failed to beat out Reid Sinnett for the third-string quarterback job.

In fact, Strong didn’t receive much of a chance to win the job in the first place. The University of Nevada quarterback threw just four passes and played on seven snaps for the Eagles in the preseason. As Reuben Frank of NFC Sports Philadelphia pointed out, Strong’s lack of preseason reps was historically odd.

“He played only seven of the Eagles’ 198 preseason offensive snaps. Sinnett played 100, Gardner Minshew 86 and Jalen Hurts eight,” said Frank. “What makes this all even weirder is that Sinnett was terrible in the preseason, but he threw 48 passes and Strong threw just four.

As far back as preseason stats are available, which is 1999, no Eagles rookie quarterback has thrown anywhere close to that few passes in the preseason. The previous low during that span was Andy Hall’s 18 attempts in 2004.”

Strong Was Considered No. 1 QB Prospect by Some

The 23-year-old Strong was a former highly touted quarterback entering the 2022 NFL draft. In fact, he was ranked so highly that some draft experts had him pegged as the best quarterback in the draft. Crissy Froyd of Sports Illustrated actually ranked Strong as the best QB prospect of the 2022 NFL draft. At one point in time, he was even considered a top overall draft pick candidate.

“Strong has had a bit of a rough go at it since starting out the 2021 season as some analysts’ projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — and that really doesn’t have much of anything to do with his play at all, as strange as that may sound,” said Froyd back in April of 2022.

Froyd explained why Strong is such an intriguing quarterback prospect.

“The NFL seems to be trending more toward high-level passers who are solid from the pocket first and foremost, but can evade pressure or carry the ball when called upon to do so,” says Froyd. “Strong is far from mobile but isn’t a statue and showed at Nevada, the combine and pro day that he was capable of doing those things.”

However, a rumored degenerative knee condition dropped Strong down draft boards.

The Seahawks currently only have two quarterbacks on the roster — starter Geno Smith and backup Drew Lock — and may be looking at Strong as merely an insurance option. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad before he was released in December.