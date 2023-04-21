Ex-Eagles Star Predicted to Sign ‘Bargain’ Contract With NFC Rival

A former Philadelphia Eagles star may soon find a new home.

As predicted by Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon, he expects former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to sign a “bargain” contract with the Arizona Cardinals for one year and $8 million.

Kenyon admits that while Wentz is not a “solution” to any team’s quarterback issues, he could emerge as a nice short-term solution as franchise quarterback Kyler Murray may be sidelined for the beginning of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury.

“Given his recent history, Wentz can hardly command a long-term contract,” writes Kenyon. “However, the Arizona Cardinals are in a perfect spot to see if there’s any value left in him because Kyler Murray (knee) is expected to miss at least some portion of the 2023 season.”

Why the Cardinals Could Sign Carson Wentz

Murray suffered the injury during a Dec. 12 loss to the New England Patriots. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported back in January, the Cardinals could be without Murray until the mid-season point. That would mean Arizona needs a temporary stopgap option as Murray recovers from a very serious injury.

“My understanding is he’s going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right,” said Rapoport. “He is young, he’s got a long career. He’s not going to rush. So do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

The Cardinals could use Wentz as the starting quarterback until Murray is ready to return from injury. As Kenyon suggests, Arizona could then use Wentz as a trade piece entering the deadline at the midseason point in 2023.

“The best-case scenario is he performs well enough for a couple of months,” says Kenyon. “Arizona can trade him before the deadline, presuming Murray is close to returning from his injury.”

Carson Wentz Was Eagles’ Franchise QB Prior to Jalen Hurts

Wentz is best known for being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. His career started off well in Philadelphia, with Wentz emerging as an MVP candidate during the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LII during the 2017 season. However, a torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2017 season sidelined him for the team’s entire postseason run.

Although Wentz did come back to lead the Eagles to back-to-back playoff appearances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he continued to struggle with injuries. Not only did Wentz miss Philadelphia’s entire postseason run (again) during the 2018 season, he was limited to just four pass attempts during the Eagles’ wild card playoff game during the 2019 season after suffering a head injury in the first quarter.

Wentz started out the 2020 season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback before he was eventually replaced by Jalen Hurts in Week 14. Despite starting only 12 games during the 2020 season, Wentz led the NFL in interceptions (15), turnovers (19) and sacks (50).

The seven-year veteran has since had stints as a starter with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders. However, both teams moved on from him after just one season with each club.

With Wentz lacking viable options to serve as a starting quarterback, Arizona may be his best opportunity at starting during the 2023 season.