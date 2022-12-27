Ex-Eagles WR Given One-Year Suspension from NFL: Report

A former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is receiving a lengthy suspension from the NFL.

New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin, who played for the Eagles during his final season in 2015, is being suspended by the NFL for one year due to violating the league’s personnel gambling policy. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Friday, December 23.

“The NFL is suspending Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, per sources,” Pelissero said. “There’s no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports which violates NFL personnel gambling policy.”

Austin Suspending for Wagering on Non-Football Sports

As noted by Pelissero, the 38-year-old did not gamble on NFL or college football games. He actually gambled on non-NFL professional sports, according to his agent, William Deni. Austin will appeal the league’s suspension.

Via Brian Costello of The New York Post:

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Deni said. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”

The league responded with the following statement: “The league will have no further comment until that appeal has been resolved,” the NFL’s statement said.

Although Austin didn’t gamble on NFL games, his wagering of other sporting events is still a violation of league policy. According to the NFL’s gambling policy, all coaches are prohibited from betting on sporting events.

Via ESPN:

“All NFL Personnel other than Players are further prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating bets on any other professional (e.g., NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, USTA, MLS), college (e.g., NCAA basketball), international (e.g., World Baseball Classic, World Cup), or Olympic sports competition, tournament or event,” says the policy.

As noted by ESPN, Austin also violated league policy by betting while at the Jets’ facility.

Austin Was 2-Time Pro Bowl Receiver With Cowboys

Austin spent one year with the Eagles, catching just 13 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown. The former two-time Pro Bowl receiver was cut prior to the end of his lone season in Philadelphia after failing to make an impact.

The speedy wideout is best known for his eight-year tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. It was in Dallas that Austin emerged as a go-to receiver, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2009 and 2010. Austin actually ranked third in the league in receiving yards and fourth in touchdowns during the 2009 season.

Austin was released following the conclusion of the 2013 season and then signed with the Cleveland Browns. He caught 47 passes for 568 yards and two touchdowns while starting 11 of his 12 appearances.

The 10-year veteran receiver initially broke into coaching with the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive quality control coach in 2019. He has served as a wide receivers coach for the Jets since the 2021 season when Robert Saleh was hired as head coach.

As reported by ESPN, Austin must serve the suspension before applying for reinstatement.