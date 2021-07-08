Ex-NFL QB Stokes Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz Flames

The Carson Wentz defenders have dug their cleats into the quarterback’s controversial hill. Whether they die there or get to shout “I told you so” from the mountaintop remains to be seen.

Retired player Dan Orlovsky spent seven seasons as a signal-caller in the NFL and went 2-10 in 12 starts. Now the 37-year-old serves as a pretty fair and objective analyst for ESPN, although he has always shown a soft spot for the Philadelphia Eagles. Especially when it comes to Wentz. On Thursday, Orlovsky made some eye-opening comments on what he expects out of Wentz in 2021 compared to Jalen Hurts. The two players aren’t on the same wavelength, per Orlovsky, and he believes the Eagles would “rethink” their decision to trade Wentz.

“If the Eagles could go back right now and rethink that decision, I am 100-percent convinced that they would not have taken Jalen Hurts,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up” show. “Now fast forward to it. If Carson Wentz gets back to that 2017 to 2019 stretch of Carson Wentz, the Colts win. The Colts win in this trade because you got an MVP-level player. If Jalen Hurts plays as well as he can, he can’t sniff as good as Carson Wentz is. And that’s just the reality.”

There was some brief drama on Twitter after Eagles cornerback Darius Slay appeared to agree with Orlovsky’s statement. Slay re-tweeted the part about Wentz being better than Hurts, but Slay later confirmed that he was using it as motivation for Hurts. Slay is fully behind the new QB1 in Philadelphia.

Wentz Hosting Young Colts in Texas

Wentz used to host the young Eagles receivers at his ranch in Houston during his time in Philly. Well, it looks like that tradition has carried over to Indianapolis where seven skill players flew down to meet him in Texas. That jives with comments the 28-year-old quarterback told reporters about seeing “something special brewing.”

“When you look around and see not just the talent, but the young talent,” Wentz said, via Pro Football Talk. “And then you combine that young talent with what we just talked about, a lot of good dudes, a lot of not just good players, but good people? It’s exciting. Don’t get me wrong, it’s exciting. There’s something special brewing here.”

The following Colts players are linking up for more offseason work in TX. @WISH_TV QBs: Carson Wentz / Jacob Eason

WRs: Pittman Jr / Patmon / Campbell / Pascal / Strachan

Perhaps the most interesting part of the Houston trip was the inclusion of Jacob Eason. The 2020 fourth-rounder is slated to be Wentz’s backup this year on the Colts. So much for him looking over his shoulder.

Eagles Post Hype Video From Rookie Camp

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been talking the talk about wanting to teach good habits and instill his five core values. He brings a reputation as a teacher into his first training camp. That was clearly on display in a video released by the team on social media where Sirianni is instructing the rookies.

The energetic 40-year-old is shown going over routes with receivers — an interaction with DeVonta Smith is the scene-stealer — and slapping at balls to drill how to “catch and tuck.” Sirianni seems to have the guys buying into his philosophy so far, plus his personal introductions to the Philly media certainly should bolster the goodwill.