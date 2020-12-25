Eagles Rule 4 Players Out, All-Pro Defender Questionable for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. Four players — TE Richard Rodgers, CB Kevon Seymour, DE Josh Sweat, LB Duke Riley — were ruled out.

The team also listed three other guys as questionable for this week’s matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, including punter Cameron Johnston (concussion) and defensive end Derek Barnett (calf). More alarming was the status of Fletcher Cox who has been battling a neck injury. The All-Pro defensive tackle and his 6.5 sacks would be a huge loss.

On the positive side, cornerback Darius Slay and safety Grayland Arnold were cleared to play. And receiver Jalen Reagor and running back Jason Huntley will suit up, too.

“Cam is in the [concussion] protocol, so that’s really all I can say on that one,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “Josh Sweat actually [has a] wrist injury, he’s going to miss some time, maybe a couple of weeks but we’ll see where he’s at. He’s definitely going to miss this week.”

Johnston Leaves Huge Void on Special Teams

The fact that Johnston remains questionable at least provides hope that he could play on Sunday. If he can’t go, the punting duties would most likely go to kicker Jake Elliott.

“Maybe you go for two a time or two more,” Pederson said on Wednesday. “We’ve been through this before actually in the Cowboy game a couple years ago and actually lost our kicker in that game and made it through so there’s a plan in place, but I’m hopeful that Cam makes it through, and we get him for the game.”

The Eagles brought free agent kicker/punter Matt Wile in for a workout earlier this week but he apparently left town without a contract. That, or the Michigan product hadn’t yet cleared COVID-19 protocol.

Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry Lives On Despite Pandemic

This year’s Eagles-Cowboys rivalry has a new twist as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the background. Dallas will allow limited fans in the stadium — notably, Jalen Hurts’ parents will get to see their son for the first time — and the players on the field are expecting a boisterous, hostile environment.

“It’s different maybe, like you said, from the participants in the game, probably for both sides, both teams,” Pederson said. “But it doesn’t take away anything from the rivalry from this game whatsoever.”

Merry Christmas!! Here’s the Eagles getting a goal line stand en route to a win over the Cowboys on Christmas Day 2006 pic.twitter.com/NlU3XQxaQ4 — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) December 25, 2020

The Eagles head coach also brought up his personal experiences from playing in big games over the course of the intense NFC East rivalry.

“And I can think about the times that I’ve played in this rivalry,” Pederson said. “And it’s just a great game. It’s an exciting game. It’s a physical game. And there’s a lot to this game Sunday for both teams. So that doesn’t go away. That part doesn’t go away.”