Miles Sanders Officially Out, Pro Bowl RB Expected to Play

Miles Sanders is likely headed for the injured reserve list, although the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t confirmed the move. Head coach Nick Sirianni did officially rule Sanders out for their Week 8 matchup versus the Detroit Lions. The team is still “talking through some things” at running back.

“He’s just going to be out for right now,” Sirianni said of Sanders. “We still have some decisions to make there.”

Sirianni mentioned Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott as two options in the backfield. He also revealed that Jordan Howard has been mixing in with the starters during recent practices. The one-time Pro Bowler remains on the Eagles’ practice squad, but the expectation is he’ll be added to the active roster prior to kickoff.

Howard has 3,955 career rushing yards, including 552 yards and seven total touchdowns in a midnight green jersey. Sirianni made it sound like the 224-pound bowling ball would have a big role.

“I just see a guy that comes to work every day and does his job every day and prepares our defense,” Sirianni told reporters. “The last month or so he’s been preparing our defense to get ready to play and working on his craft as a running back.

“And that’s what pros do. They come to work every day and they do what’s required of them and even more, because he’s continuing to work even more out there. They’re ready when their number is called.”

The #Eagles are placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on Injured Reserve, source said. Out 3 games, but should be back soon upon eligibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Tight end Tyree Jackson and safety K’Von Wallace are eligible to be called up to the 53. The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window on them.

“We still have 24 hours to see how this next 24 hours go,” Sirianni said, “so still sorting through that.”

Injury Report: Anthony Harris Doubtful

In addition to Sanders, the Eagles ruled rookie cornerback Zech McPhearson (hamstring) out for Week 8. The team’s final injury report also listed starting safety Anthony Harris (hands/groin) as doubtful after back-to-back days as a limited participant at practice. Marcus Epps is expected to start at safety in tandem with Rodney McLeod.

Everyone else was given a clean bill of health, including left guard Landon Dickerson (hip) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (shoulder). Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (groin), receiver DeVonta Smith (headache), center Jason Kelce (foot) carry no injury designation into the game. The Eagles play the Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Lions List 5 Players Questionable

The Detroit Lions listed five players questionable on their final injury report: OLB Trey Flowers, CB Jerry Jacobs, CB AJ Parker, RB De’Andre Swift, RB Jamaal Williams. Flowers and Jacobs are both starters on defense. And Parker was their top nickel cornerback. His spot could be filled by former Eagle Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The team ruled fullback Jason Cabinda and tight end TJ Hockenson good to go. The Lions also confirmed that special teams coordinator Dave Fipp is out after he tested positive for COVID-19. He spent seven seasons on the Philly coaching staff.