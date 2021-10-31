Eagles Getting ‘Cheap’ Calls on All-Pro, 2 AFC Teams Mentioned

Fletcher Cox has been unhappy with his role on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense. He has one sack through seven games, plus three quarterback hits. Maybe it’s time to give the six-time Pro Bowler a change of scenery.

The trade rumors have been picking up steam, including one wild one sending him to the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that teams have been calling the Eagles about Cox, but he doesn’t think those talks will graduate beyond tepid interest. General manager Howie Roseman considers him a “core veteran” and wouldn’t part with the 30-year-old for “anything less than a high pick.”

Rapoport’s report jives with what his colleague, Mike Garafolo, said on NFL Gameday Morning. He doubled down that Roseman’s phone has been ringing off the hook, adding that teams are trying to get “Fletcher Cox on the cheap.” That strategy isn’t going to work, per Garafolo.

“The Eagles said no,” Garafolo said, via NJ Advance Media. “If you want to get Fletcher Cox away from us, it’s going to have to be a significant offer, according to sources.”

Raiders, Titans Interested in Cox?

Former NFL player Dan Sileo has earned a dubious reputation for throwing out trade rumors that never stick. His latest rumor lists the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders as possible destinations for Cox.

While those two contenders in the AFC make sense, the Eagles made Cox virtually untradeable when they restructured his contract six weeks ago. Cox carries a cap hit of $12.7 million and a dead cap value of $37 million (via Spotrac). But it’s way more complicated than that as Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap explained in a 25-minute video. It’s long but worth a view.





Critical Comments About Jonathan Gannon

There has been drama brewing on the Eagles’ defense, specifically in regard to Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Cox went public with comments about not being used properly. The All-Pro defensive tackle said he doesn’t get paid to play screens. He’s there to rush the quarterback, plain and simple. Cox’s frustrations boiled over on the sideline in Week 7 when he confronted coaches on the sideline.

“It was one of those deals, as a player, I didn’t agree what was called on the defense,” Cox said. “So I kind of let my frustration go, and that’s part of the game.”

Fletcher Cox blasts Jonathan Gannon’s defense following loss to the Raiders❗️ pic.twitter.com/fRdfOYRSQW — JAKIB Media Sports (@JAKIBMedia) October 25, 2021

Gannon addressed the issue and the two talked it out. The first-time defensive coordinator even admitted that Cox made some valid points He’ll keep those in mind as he puts together the defensive game plan and calls out the defensive plays.

“He’s got good points. I need to do a better job of that with him,” Gannon said. “The key thing with that is together, player and coach, coach and player, how we do that and how we go about that. He’s had some very good ideas, as our other players have had good ideas, and then it’s up to us as the coaches to get that done and execute those things.”