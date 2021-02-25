Frank Reich Gushes Over Eagles Coach: ‘Best Offensive Mind’

Marcus Brady, Frank Reich

Getty Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich thinks highly of his young coordinators.

Frank Reich called Nick Sirianni “brilliant” in a previous interview. Now the Indianapolis Colts head coach — and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator — has added a few more adjectives to the mix.

Sirianni served as Reich’s offensive coordinator for three seasons in Indianapolis before the 39-year-old bolted for Philly. His old boss spoke like an adoring father, beaming with pride, in new comments to Colts beat reporters on Thursday about Sirianni. He is convinced that the Eagles have secured “one of the best offensive minds” in football.

“He’s been preparing for this his whole life. He’s a young guy in many respects, but I’m just telling you: This guy is brilliant. Football smart,” Reich told the Eagles’ website on Jan. 24. “To his core, he’s a football coach. He comes from a football family. He’s a natural leader. He’s got a lot of presence. He’s a great coach on the field. He holds guys accountable. Strong leadership. Good communicator. Phenomenal teacher. All the qualities you need to be a head coach.”

Carson Wentz Surprises Superfan Giovanni

Whatever your feelings on Carson Wentz and how he handled the divorce in Philly, you can’t question his commitment to helping others. Especially his unique bond with Philadelphia Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton.

On Wednesday, the relationship between the NFL quarterback and amateur podcaster took another heartfelt turn when Wentz surprised Hamilton on a Zoom call. The 13-year-old special needs child was ecstatic to see his hero’s face.

“I had no idea Carson was gonna pop on the Zoom until he did,” wrote Hamilton. “This phone call meant everything to me guys and I can’t thank you enough for calling me to talk before my PT [physical training].”

NFL Pro Day Schedule Released

The Eagles decided to select Wentz with the second overall pick in 2016 after a lengthy interview over dinner in North Dakota during his pro day that year. It remains to be seen what the franchise will do in the first round this time, but the pro days for several high-profile college players were just released.

The Eagles would be permitted to meet with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson on March 26 and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones on March 23. They can talk to North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance on March 12 and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts on March 31.

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be available on March 31 and Alabama’s DeVonta Smith on March 23, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields having his pro day on March 30. Chase and Smith are considered the top two pass-catchers in April’s draft. The Eagles can’t miss on this pick.

“That’s something we have to hit on, the sixth pick in the draft, in a huge, huge way,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters on Jan. 4, “and I think that we have the right people to do that. I know that we’re going to be incredibly focused on not only that pick but the other picks we’ll have in this draft and hopefully, we’ll have a bunch of picks and we’ll go from there.”

