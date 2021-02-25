Frank Reich Gushes Over Eagles Coach: ‘Best Offensive Mind’

Frank Reich called Nick Sirianni “brilliant” in a previous interview. Now the Indianapolis Colts head coach — and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator — has added a few more adjectives to the mix.

Sirianni served as Reich’s offensive coordinator for three seasons in Indianapolis before the 39-year-old bolted for Philly. His old boss spoke like an adoring father, beaming with pride, in new comments to Colts beat reporters on Thursday about Sirianni. He is convinced that the Eagles have secured “one of the best offensive minds” in football.

Frank Reich speaking on former OC Nick Sirianni, hired as the head coach in Philly. He calls him one of the "best offensive minds in the NFL … there's very few people in this business who I think as highly of as Nick." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 25, 2021

“He’s been preparing for this his whole life. He’s a young guy in many respects, but I’m just telling you: This guy is brilliant. Football smart,” Reich told the Eagles’ website on Jan. 24. “To his core, he’s a football coach. He comes from a football family. He’s a natural leader. He’s got a lot of presence. He’s a great coach on the field. He holds guys accountable. Strong leadership. Good communicator. Phenomenal teacher. All the qualities you need to be a head coach.”

"(Nick Sirianni) is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. There's very few people in this business who I think as highly of as Nick" Frank Reich on new Eagles HC Nick Sirianni.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/VcAJ73x6cR — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) February 25, 2021

Carson Wentz Surprises Superfan Giovanni

Whatever your feelings on Carson Wentz and how he handled the divorce in Philly, you can’t question his commitment to helping others. Especially his unique bond with Philadelphia Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton.

On Wednesday, the relationship between the NFL quarterback and amateur podcaster took another heartfelt turn when Wentz surprised Hamilton on a Zoom call. The 13-year-old special needs child was ecstatic to see his hero’s face.

hey guys i know every body wants to see more but im going to keep the rest of the video for just for me, it is really special to me. Carson said he’s gonna bring me out to Indy for a game and i will get some pics then to share and his kids camp too💚 — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 25, 2021

“I had no idea Carson was gonna pop on the Zoom until he did,” wrote Hamilton. “This phone call meant everything to me guys and I can’t thank you enough for calling me to talk before my PT [physical training].”

NFL Pro Day Schedule Released

The Eagles decided to select Wentz with the second overall pick in 2016 after a lengthy interview over dinner in North Dakota during his pro day that year. It remains to be seen what the franchise will do in the first round this time, but the pro days for several high-profile college players were just released.

Justin Fields on March 30, Ja’Marr Chase on March 31. #Eagles brass will be eating well those days. A dinner in 2016 in North Dakota sold them on Wentz. https://t.co/5wqROPPFJy — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) February 25, 2021

The Eagles would be permitted to meet with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson on March 26 and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones on March 23. They can talk to North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance on March 12 and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts on March 31.

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be available on March 31 and Alabama’s DeVonta Smith on March 23, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields having his pro day on March 30. Chase and Smith are considered the top two pass-catchers in April’s draft. The Eagles can’t miss on this pick.

I know people think the #Eagles could draft a QB, but unless Justin Fields or Zach Wilson are available at No. 6, you definitely roll with the 2nd-rounder who gave your offense a spark late in the season. — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) February 18, 2021

“That’s something we have to hit on, the sixth pick in the draft, in a huge, huge way,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters on Jan. 4, “and I think that we have the right people to do that. I know that we’re going to be incredibly focused on not only that pick but the other picks we’ll have in this draft and hopefully, we’ll have a bunch of picks and we’ll go from there.”

