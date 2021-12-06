Gardner Minshew’s ‘Short Shorts’ Push Eagles Past Jets

Gardner Minshew put on his “short shorts” and guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a 33-18 victory. The backup quarterback filled in for injured starter Jalen Hurts and the offense didn’t skip a beat. Minshew brought his trademark quirkiness, too.

Late in the third quarter, Minshew took it himself on fourth-and-inches and came back to the huddle telling jokes. He was initially ruled short of the first down then the call was reversed following a successful challenge. Miles Sanders gave the quarterback a little shove in the back to help push him over the pile. It worked because Minshew’s lower body is “strong as hell.”

“I pushed him and he said, ‘Man, maybe it’s just because I’m strong as hell.’ But that’s just the type of guy he is,” Sanders said. “I told him I’ve been a fan since Jacksonville so I was excited for him and it was a good game for him.”

Minshew laughed when Sanders’ comments were relayed back to him. He joked that he wears “short shorts” to show off his muscular legs.

“That’s why I wear short shorts,” Minshew said. “[Show off] them legs, bro. I felt it right there.”

His quarterback sneak helped set up a 43-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to push the Eagles’ lead to 30-18. Minshew also found tight end Dallas Goedert for a 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then hit Goedert again in the second quarter for a 25-yard scoring strike.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew? This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

Jokes aside, Minshew was brilliant against the New York Jets. He finished 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, including a stretch where he completed 11 straight passes. It was his first start since last December.

“It felt so good, man. This is the best time I’ve had since Week 1 of last year,” Minshew said. “There’s nothing like that feeling, you know, glad to do it with this group of guys. They made it easy for me, so it was a lotta lotta fun.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Sanders Aggravates Ankle Injury

Sanders left the game in the fourth quarter after re-aggravating his old ankle injury. Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley landed on his foot as he was heading out of bounds after a one-yard pass play. The running back had to be helped off the field and never returned.

Sanders says he expects to be good after the bye week. https://t.co/rGsyRNumGg — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) December 5, 2021

But Sanders didn’t seem too worried about it during his post-game press conference. He chalked it up to being dinged up late in the season, although it’ll be up to team doctors to decide his status moving forward. Sanders rushed for 120 yards on a season-high 24 carries, including a 34-yard romp.

“Everybody’s dealing with stuff throughout the league,” Sanders said. “I’m not going to let this set me back. We got a bye week, got an extra week [to rest] so get right and get ready for the next game.”

.@BoobieMilesXXIV provides an update on his injury pic.twitter.com/mfAbck1s6e — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 5, 2021

Jeff Stoutland Rushed to Hospital

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland wasn’t on the sideline to start Sunday’s game. The 59-year-old was rushed to the hospital because he was feeling under the weather. Doctors ran tests on him and nothing appeared to be wrong. Naturally, the football-obsessed lifer decided to return to the stadium and coach up his guys.

“That was scary,” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “He was rushed to the hospital. I guess they did multiple tests on him and you know you’re not going to keep him away from his guys.”